VIVIS-Brand CBD Products Will Soon Be Available at Mid-West Grocery Chain Flagship Store

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) announces it has been officially accepted in a large, well-known Mid-West grocery company for Neutra's CBD products to be sold at its stores, starting initially with the chain's flagship location. VIVIS has submitted its compliance packet and hope to be in the store in the next few weeks.

"This is the first of the big box chains for Neutra and VIVIS," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "This opens the door for much more opportunities to come."

This is the result of Neutra's national sales team, formed late last year to pursue new sales and marketing venues for the company and its wholly owned VIVIS subsidiary. The national sales team is currently pursuing similar deals with several retail chains in the Midwest and the Mid-Atlantic areas.

Earlier this summer, Neutra began selling VIVIS-brand products at a Pasadena, Texas, pharmacy. The company also reported its recently acquired Deity Wellness subsidiary recorded more than 2,000 early orders for Delta-8-infused gummies, vape cartridges, etc. in just two days.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neutra Contact:
Sydney Jim
888-433-4033
[email protected]

SOURCE: Neutra Corp.

image.png

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655363/VIVIS-Brand-CBD-Products-Will-Soon-Be-Available-at-Mid-West-Grocery-Chain-Flagship-Store

img.ashx?id=655363

