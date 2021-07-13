Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From the 2021 Annual General Meeting

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: INO.UN)announced today that each of the trustee nominees listed in the management information circular of the REIT dated June 18, 2021 were elected as trustees of the REIT at the annual general meeting of unitholders held on July 13, 2021. Voting results for the individual trustees of the REIT are as follows:
|
Number of Units
|
Percentage of
|
Number of Units
Percentage of
|
Michael Bonneveld
|
6,316,832
|
85.96%
|
1,031,682
14.04%
|
Jean-Daniel Cohen
|
6,982,728
|
95.02%
|
365,786
4.98%
|
Marc Manasterski
|
6,322,026
|
86.03%
|
1,026,488
13.97%
|
Laetitia Pacaud
|
7,321,519
|
99.63%
|
26,995
0.37%
|
Robert Waxman
|
6,319,856
|
86.00%
|
1,028,658
14.00%
The resolution to re-appoint EY, LLP as the auditors of the REIT for the ensuing year and authorizing the trustees to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors was approved by 99.7% of the votes.
ABOUT INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.
SOURCE Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713006084/en/
Please Login to leave a comment