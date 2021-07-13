Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results From the 2021 Annual General Meeting

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: INO.UN)announced today that each of the trustee nominees listed in the management information circular of the REIT dated June 18, 2021 were elected as trustees of the REIT at the annual general meeting of unitholders held on July 13, 2021. Voting results for the individual trustees of the REIT are as follows:

Number of Units

Voted For Percentage of

Units Voted

For Number of Units

Withheld from

Voting Percentage of

Units

Withheld

from Voting Michael Bonneveld 6,316,832 85.96% 1,031,682 14.04% Jean-Daniel Cohen 6,982,728 95.02% 365,786 4.98% Marc Manasterski 6,322,026 86.03% 1,026,488 13.97% Laetitia Pacaud 7,321,519 99.63% 26,995 0.37% Robert Waxman 6,319,856 86.00% 1,028,658 14.00%

The resolution to re-appoint EY, LLP as the auditors of the REIT for the ensuing year and authorizing the trustees to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors was approved by 99.7% of the votes.

ABOUT INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

