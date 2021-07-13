Logo
Tecogen Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Second Quarter 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

WALTHAM, Mass., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), will release financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The earnings press release and supplemental earnings call slides will be available on the Company’s website at www.Tecogen.com in the “Investor Relations” section under “Financial Results.” Members of Tecogen’s senior management will hold a conference call and webcast on the same day at 11:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the company’s second quarter 2021 financial performance.

The conference call will be available live via telephone and webcast. To listen to the audio portion, dial (877) 407-7186 within the US and Canada or (201) 689-8052 from other international locations. Participants should ask to be joined to the Tecogen Second Quarter 2021 earnings call. Please begin dialing at least 10 minutes before the scheduled starting time. Alternately, to register for and listen to the webcast, go to Webcast.

The earnings conference call will be recorded and available for playback one hour after the end of the call. To listen to the playback dial (877) 660-6853 within the US and Canada or (201) 612-7415 from other international locations. Use Conference Call ID #: 13672659. The webcast will be archived for 14 days following the call.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use. The company provides cost efficient, environmentally friendly, and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopower and Ultera are registered trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:

Benjamin Locke

P: (781) 466-6402

E: [email protected]

