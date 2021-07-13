Oxford Bank recognized as an ICBA Top Lender

PR Newswire

OXFORD, Mich., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Banker, the award-winning magazine of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) and the number-one source for community banking news, recognized Oxford Bank as an ICBA top lender in its July issue.

Oxford Bank's recognition is based on the strength of its competitive banking services and operational efficiencies throughout 2021.

The "ICBA's Top Lenders 2021" feature reveals the secret to these community banks' success as agricultural, commercial and consumer and mortgage lenders. It showcases their commitment, ingenuity, and skill in adapting to market dynamics and evolving customer needs. Oxford Bank ranked in the top five of the commercial category.

The annual list is based on the strength of competitive banking services and operational efficiencies using FDIC data for 2021. Scores were determined by combining the average of the bank's percentile rank for lending concentration and for loan growth over the past year in each lending category and asset size and adjusted for loan charge-oﬀs at certain percentile thresholds.

"Oxford Bank is honored to be recognized by ICBA for the growth and performance of our community bank," said David Lamb, CEO & president. "This award doesn't only recognize our business banking, credit and operations teams because it couldn't happen without the entire Oxford team working together."

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank is a subsidiary of Oxford Bank Corporation, a registered holding company. It is the oldest commercial bank in Oakland County and operates eight full-service offices in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Oakland Township, Ortonville, Oxford and Rochester Hills. It also manages business banking centers in Wixom, Owosso, and in downtown Oxford. The Bank has operated continuously under local ownership and management since it first opened for business in 1884. For more information about Oxford Bank and its complete line of financial services, please visit www.oxfordbank.com.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® creates and promotes an environment where community banks flourish. With more than 50,000 locations nationwide, community banks constitute 99 percent of all banks, employ nearly 750,000 Americans and are the only physical banking presence in one in three U.S. counties. Holding more than $5 trillion in assets, nearly $4 trillion in deposits, and more than $3.4 trillion in loans to consumers, small businesses and the agricultural community, community banks channel local deposits into the Main Streets and neighborhoods they serve, spurring job creation, fostering innovation and fueling their customers' dreams in communities throughout America. For more information, visit ICBA's website at www.icba.org .

