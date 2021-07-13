Logo
Signify Health to Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Host Earnings Call on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Signify+Health%2C+Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), a leading value-based healthcare platform enabled by advanced analytics, technology and nationwide healthcare networks, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, and will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 to discuss the results.

Pre-registration is required for participation in the conference call. Please follow the link below to pre-register. After registering, you will be provided with your access details via email.

http%3A%2F%2Fwww.incommuk.com%2Fcustomers%2Fsignifyhealthquartertwo2021

A webcast of the conference call will also be available live on the investor relations section of Signify Health’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.signifyhealth.com%2Fevents%2Fdefault.aspx. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to complete the registration process.

The webcast replay will be available through October 11, 2021 on Signify Health’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.signifyhealth.com%2Fevents%2Fdefault.aspx.

About Signify Health

Signify Health is a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology, and nationwide healthcare provider networks to create and power value-based payment programs. Our mission is to transform how care is paid for and delivered so that people can enjoy more healthy, happy days at home. Our solutions support value-based payment programs by aligning financial incentives around outcomes, providing tools to health plans and healthcare organizations designed to assess and manage risk and identify actionable opportunities for improved patient outcomes, coordination and cost-savings. Through our platform, we coordinate what we believe is a holistic suite of clinical, social, and behavioral services to address an individual’s healthcare needs and prevent adverse events that drive excess cost, all while shifting services towards the home.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713006011/en/

