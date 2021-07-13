Logo
Manning & Napier, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Results; Announces June 30, 2021 Assets Under Management

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FAIRPORT, N.Y., July 13, 2021

FAIRPORT, N.Y., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN), ("Manning & Napier" or "the Company") today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results after financial markets close on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The Company will host a teleconference to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. that day. To access the teleconference, please dial 877-876-9173 (domestic and international) approximately ten minutes before the teleconference's scheduled start time and reference ID# MNQ221. A live webcast will also be available on the investor relations portion of Manning & Napier's website at http://ir.manning-napier.com/. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call's completion through August 4, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 800-839-5103. The webcast will be archived on Manning & Napier's website.

manning__napier_logo_newest_id_3bf7177439b2__Logo.jpg

Assets Under Management
The Company also announced that preliminary June 30, 2021 assets under management ("AUM") were $22.3 billion, which included approximately $16.2 billion in separately managed accounts and approximately $6.1 billion in mutual funds and collective investment trusts.

About Manning & Napier, Inc.
Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) provides a broad range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds, as well as a variety of consultative services that complement our investment process. Founded in 1970, we offer equity, fixed income and alternative strategies, as well as a range of blended asset portfolios, including life cycle funds. We serve a diversified client base of high-net-worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments and foundations. For many of these clients, our relationship goes beyond investment management and includes customized solutions that address key issues and solve client-specific problems. We are headquartered in Fairport, NY.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release and other statements that the Company may make may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance. Words like "believes," "expects," "may," "estimates," "will," "should," "intends," "plans," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, are used to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although the Company believes that it is basing its expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what it currently knows about its business and operations, there can be no assurance that its actual results will not differ materially from what the Company expects or believes. Some of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from its expectations or beliefs include, without limitation: changes in securities or financial markets or general economic conditions; a decline in the performance of the Company's products; client sales and redemption activity; changes of government policy or regulations; and other risks discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts
Investor Relations Contact
Emily Blum
Prosek Partners
973-464-5240
[email protected]

Public Relations Contact
Nicole Kingsley Brunner
Manning & Napier, Inc.
585-325-6880
[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manning--napier-inc-to-report-second-quarter-results-announces-june-30-2021-assets-under-management-301332793.html

SOURCE Manning & Napier, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY40867&Transmission_Id=202107131605PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY40867&DateId=20210713
