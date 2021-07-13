Federal Transit Administration Selects ICF for $10 Million in IT Modernization Services

PR Newswire

FAIRFAX, Va., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a leading global consulting and digital services provider, was recently awarded a new $10 million call order by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to modernize the agency's Oversight Tracking System (OTrak). The call order was awarded under the U.S. Department of Transportation Software Engineering Support blanket purchase agreement awarded to ICF in March 2020. The call order has a term of five years, including one base year and four option years.

ICF will deploy Appian's low-code automation platform experts to support and modernize OTrak to a dynamic workflow management system that securely tracks all program oversight activities. The new system will integrate data from other FTA systems, including the National Transit Database, which ICF is also modernizing under a separate agreement.

This is ICF's third Appian-based IT modernization agreement awarded by the FTA this year alone.

"Our team will apply lessons learned and best practices from hundreds of Appian deployments, including the development and support of numerous financial, legal and audit oversight tracking systems across the federal government," said Mark Lee, ICF executive vice president and public sector lead. "Use of these modern platforms enable federal workers to take on coding functions which would normally be handled by software developers. Additionally, they help create a better, faster, more secure user experience."

One of the largest Appian implementation practices in North America, ICF provides deep domain expertise and the latest digital, cyber and cloud-based platform services that drive transformative technology and IT modernization for federal agencies. The company's innovative approach combines the best of advanced analytics, industry expertise and enterprise technologies to build agile solutions that meet clients' changing needs.

