AerCap Leases 7 Airbus A350 Aircraft to Delta Air Lines

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE: AER) today announced it has executed agreements with Delta Air Lines for the long-term lease of seven Airbus A350-900 aircraft, delivering in Q3 and Q4 of 2021. All seven aircraft are powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-84 engines.

"This is a significant transaction for AerCap with one of the largest and most successful airlines in the world. We are delighted to support Delta's ambitious commitment to sustainability by leasing these seven Airbus A350 widebodies, which are proven to significantly reduce carbon emissions and external noise footprint over previous-generation aircraft," said Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap. "We thank Ed and the team at Delta for the confidence and trust they have placed in AerCap, and we look forward to working with them for many years to come."

"We value our relationship with AerCap, which supported this investment in Delta's future," said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. "As we look past the pandemic, Delta's disciplined, innovative approach to fleet renewal positions us for growth as travel demand returns, while enhancing the customer experience and supporting our sustainability commitments."

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

