Kennametal's Carrie Bartkowiak Named STEP Ahead Award Winner; Recognized for Leadership in Manufacturing

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that Carrie Bartkowiak, Senior Staff Engineer, Product Engineering, will be honored at the Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Awards on November 4 in Washington, D.C. Presented by The Manufacturing Institute, the awards celebrate women making an impact in Science, Technology, Engineering and Production careers who have made outstanding achievements in their companies and communities.

Bartkowiak is among 130 honorees from more than 100 companies to receive this industry honor and joins a group of 12 other Kennametal women who received the award in prior years.

"We are proud to see Carrie recognized at this year's STEP Ahead Awards," said Kennametal President and CEO Christopher Rossi. "She continuously finds better ways of producing products for our customers and has been a pioneer for women in manufacturing throughout her career. Carrie's leadership serves as an inspiration for her colleagues both at Kennametal and our industry."

Bartkowiak's technical leadership and ability to foster cross-functional teamwork have been essential to three decades of business growth at Kennametal. Her most significant contributions are in the development of Kennametal's ROCTEC™ material system and associated manufacturing processes to supply the Abrasive Water Jet machining industry – a strategic core business of Kennametal's Traverse City, MI facility. She actively contributes to the growth of women in manufacturing by educating and mentoring Kennametal colleagues and young talent in her community through programs such as the Grand Traverse region's Manufacturing Talent Academy.

"Women in manufacturing proved themselves time and time again after the pandemic began, leading our industry in innovation and progress. We will honor these manufacturing leaders with the STEP Ahead Awards, elevating their success and granting them a platform to inspire the next generation of women manufacturing leaders," said Manufacturing Institute Executive Director Carolyn Lee.

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 9,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $1.9 billion in revenues in fiscal 2020. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About the Manufacturing Institute

The Manufacturing Institute (the Institute) is the 501(c)(3) affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers. As a non-partisan organization, the Institute is committed to delivering leading-edge information and services to the nation's manufacturers. The Institute is the authority on the attraction, qualification and development of world-class manufacturing talent. For more information, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org.

