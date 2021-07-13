SWEP EMEA Production Expansion Takes Next Big Step

PR Newswire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SWEP, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), a leading supplier of compact brazed plate heat exchangers (BPHEs), has recently broken ground, this time at the Košice plant in Slovakia. This third phase in SWEP's latest expansion project will add another 3,000 square meters to a rapidly growing amount of space for production and R&D capabilities.

During the summer of 2020, new production equipment was installed in newly extended areas in the Landskrona plant in Sweden, and all production lines were optimized. In addition to the new production area, 500 square meters of new office space was also constructed.

On April 27, 2021, approximately 16 months after the first EMEA expansion phase began in Landskrona, SWEP has begun their expansion in Košice, led by General Manager Robert Dzurilla, Quality Manager Jana Sallaiova and Engineering Manager Stanislav Kodus.

"This expansion is a true investment for the future," says Ulrika Nordquist, President for SWEP. "The Kosice plant has been a success from the start, and we continue to grow here. It's important for us to produce close to our markets, and Kosice is well located for this. Since our first production lines in the 1980s, we've grown organically and adapted our sites to the market needs many times. This has been a successful strategy here in EMEA as we continue to grow with our customers.

In spite of increasing output we've been able to lower the net amount of CO2e by 12% from our facilities since we started to measure in 2018. Safety for our people is also crucial, which is one reason to automate the processes as much as possible."

This new facility will give SWEP an additional 3,000 square meters of production space. SWEP is adding both press and furnace capacity. The Košice expansion is expected to be fully operational by early summer 2022.

"We all understand that renewable energy sources and more efficient energy usage are absolute musts. SWEP's heat exchanger technology plays a vital role in the conversion from old non-sustainable sources and inefficient technologies. By expanding our production in EMEA through additional capacity equipment, such as press lines, furnaces and automation, we will significantly increase our abilities to serve the market. And with an optimized operational flow, we are becoming more flexible towards demands and less vulnerable to unpredicted events. We are here to grow with our customers," said Fredrik Paulson, General Manager for SWEP EMEA.

About SWEP:

At SWEP, we believe our future rests on giving more energy than we take – from our planet and our people. That's why we pour our energy into leading the conversion to sustainable energy usage in heat transfer. Over three decades, the SWEP brand has become synonymous with challenging efficiency.

SWEP is a world-leading supplier of brazed plate heat exchangers and prefabricated energy transfer stations for HVAC and industrial applications. With over 1,000 dedicated employees, carefully selected business partners, global presence with production, sales and heartfelt service, we bring a level of expertise and customer intimacy that's redefining competitive edge for a more sustainable future. SWEP is part of Dover Corporation, a multi-billion-dollar, diversified manufacturer of a wide range of proprietary products and components for industrial and commercial use.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

