Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Rylaze™ (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn) Investor Webcast on July 20, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the company will host a webcast on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. IST to provide an update on Rylaze™ (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn), which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on June 30, 2021.

Jazz senior management will be joined by Dr. Luke Maese, associate professor of pediatrics, University of Utah - Huntsman Cancer Institute, Primary Children's Hospital, to discuss the Rylaze FDA approval, commercial launch and an overview of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and lymphoblastic lymphoma (LBL) and the need for recombinant, non-E. coli derived asparaginase treatments.

Audio webcast/conference call:
U.S. Dial-In Number: +1 855 353 7924
International Dial-In Number: +1 503 343 6056
Passcode: 1987544

The live webcast may be accessed from the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for at least one week.

Replay U.S. Dial-In Number: +1 855 859 2056
Replay International Dial-In Number: +1 404 537 3406
Passcode: 1987544

About Rylaze (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn)
Rylaze, also known as JZP458, is approved in the U.S. for use as a component of a multi-agent chemotherapeutic regimen for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) or lymphoblastic lymphoma (LBL) in pediatric and adult patients one month and older who have developed hypersensitivity to E. coli-derived asparaginase. Rylaze has orphan drug designation for the treatment of ALL/LBL in the United States. Rylaze is a recombinant erwinia asparaginase that uses a novel Pseudomonas fluorescens expression platform. JZP458 was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in October 2019 for the treatment of this patient population. Rylaze was approved as part of the Real-Time Oncology Review program, an initiative of the FDA's Oncology Center of Excellence designed for efficient delivery of safe and effective cancer treatments to patients.

The full U.S. Prescribing Information for Rylaze is available at: <http://pp.jazzpharma.com/pi/rylaze.en.USPI.pdf>

Important Safety Information

RYLAZE should not be given to people who have had:

  • Serious allergic reactions to RYLAZE
  • Serious swelling of the pancreas (stomach pain), serious blood clots, or serious bleeding during previous asparaginase treatment

RYLAZE may cause serious side effects, including:

  • Allergic reactions (a feeling of tightness in your throat, unusual swelling/redness in your throat and/or tongue, or trouble breathing), some of which may be life-threatening
  • Swelling of the pancreas (stomach pain)
  • Blood clots (may have a headache or pain in leg, arm, or chest)
  • Bleeding
  • Liver problems

Contact your doctor immediately if any of these side effects occur.

Some of the most common side effects with RYLAZE include: liver problems, nausea, bone and muscle pain, tiredness, infection, headache, fever, allergic reactions, fever with low white blood cell count, decreased appetite, mouth swelling (sometimes with sores), bleeding, and too much sugar in the blood.

RYLAZE can harm your unborn baby. Inform your doctor if you are pregnant, planning to become pregnant, or nursing. Females of reproductive potential should use effective contraception (other than oral contraceptives) during treatment and for 3 months following the final dose. Do not breastfeed while receiving RYLAZE and for 1 week after the final dose.

Tell your healthcare provider if there are any side effects that are bothersome or that do not go away.

These are not all the possible side effects of RYLAZE. For more information, ask your healthcare provider.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088 (1-800-332-1088).

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases – often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in neuroscience and oncology. We actively explore new options for patients including novel compounds, small molecules and biologics, and through cannabinoid science and innovative delivery technologies. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in nearly 75 countries. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharma.com and follow @JazzPharma on Twitter.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Contacts:




Investors:
Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.
Vice President, Head, Investor Relations

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
[email protected]

Ireland, +353 1 634 3211

U.S., +1 650 496 2717

Media:
Jacqueline Kirby
Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Government Relations

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
[email protected]

Ireland, +353 1 697 2141

U.S., +1 215 867 4910

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jazz-pharmaceuticals-announces-rylaze-asparaginase-erwinia-chrysanthemi-recombinant-rywn-investor-webcast-on-july-20-2021-301332903.html

SOURCE Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

