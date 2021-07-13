Walker & Dunlop Completes Acquisition of Zelman & Associates

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Walker & Dunlop Completes Acquisition of Zelman & Associates

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., July 13, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it closed on the previously announced acquisition of Zelman & Associates ("Zelman"), the leading housing research and investment banking firm in the United States. Zelman's talented team and housing-focused research and advisory capabilities support many of Walker & Dunlop's strategic growth initiatives, including expansion of its property sales platform, growth in its core debt financing business, and development of investment banking capabilities.

The combination of Zelman's research and market insights with Walker & Dunlop's growing property sales platform, which continues to add top talent including a recent team in Denver, Colorado, will be a differentiator for that area of the business on its path to growing sales volume to $25 billion by 2025. In addition, Walker & Dunlop is focused on expanding its debt financing business to $65 billion of annual originations by 2025, and part of that growth will be driven by an increased demand for single-family rental (SFR) and build-for-rent (BFR) financing. Zelman's insights into the single-family housing market, including the SFR and BFR spaces, and client relationships are unmatched in the industry, and will accelerate Walker & Dunlop's growth in this specialized area of the multifamily market. Finally, Zelman's housing-focused investment banking capabilities will serve as a foundation for Walker & Dunlop's investment banking platform, a key component of its Drive to '25 objectives.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome the Zelman team to Walker & Dunlop," stated Chairman and CEO Willy Walker. "Every area of our business will benefit from the exceptional research and advisory capabilities that Zelman has built over the past fifteen years. In particular, Walker & Dunlop's use of data and technology has driven fantastic growth in new clients we are attracting and new refinancings we are adding to our servicing portfolio. As we merge our data with Zelman's proprietary research, market surveys, and analytics, we will generate even more actionable insights, further differentiating us in the market and making us a more valuable partner to our clients."

About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

About Zelman & Associates
Founded in 2007 by Ivy Zelman and Dennis McGill, Zelman & Associates is the leading institutional research advisory and investment banking firm dedicated exclusively to the U.S. housing industry. Zelman provides distinguished institutional research and investment banking capabilities with the highest levels of client service, trust, sophistication and credibility unique to the housing, institutional research and investment banking industries.

All securities offered through Zelman Partners LLC, a registered broker dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC.

favicon.png?sn=PH30340&sd=2021-07-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-completes-acquisition-of-zelman--associates-301332999.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH30340&Transmission_Id=202107131630PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH30340&DateId=20210713
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment