Genomma Lab Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Call and Webcast

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MEXICO CITY, July 13, 2021

MEXICO CITY, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LABB) ("Genomma Lab" or "the Company"), today announced that it will report its Second Quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 after the Mexican Market (BMV) close.

Presenters
Mr. Jorge Luis Brake, Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Antonio Zamora, Chief Financial Officer

Date
Thursday, July 29, 2021

Time
11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CST (Mexico City Time)

Dial-in
+1 877-407-0784 (U.S.)
+1 201-689-8560 (International)

If you would prefer to receive a call rather than dialing in, please register via the following link. Please use this option 10-15 minutes prior to conference call start time: Call Me Link

Participants who do not wish to be interrupted to have their information gathered may have provider dial out to them by clicking on the above link, filling in the information, and pressing the green phone button at the bottom. The phone number provided will be automatically called and connected to the conference without any interruption to the participant. (Please note: Participants will be joined directly to the conference and will hear hold music until the call begins. No confirmation message will be played when joined.)

Webcast
Second Quarter 2021 Results

Replay
+1 844-512-2921 (U.S.)
+1 412-317-6671 (International)
Replay ID: 13721190
**Available until August 5, 2021

About Genomma Lab Internacional
Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Mexico with an increasing international presence. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. Genomma Lab relies on the combination of a successful new product development process, a consumer-oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low-cost, highly flexible operating model.

Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LABB" (Bloomberg: LABB:MM).

Contact Information:
Enrique González, Head of IR
Tel: +52 (55) 5081-0075
[email protected]

Barbara Cano, InspIR Group
Tel: +1 (646) 452-2334
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY41834&sd=2021-07-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genomma-lab-announces-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-call-and-webcast-301332856.html

SOURCE Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V.

