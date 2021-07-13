Logo
Universal Logistics Holdings to Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WARREN, Mich., July 13, 2021

WARREN, Mich., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) ), a leading asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions, announced today the planned release of second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The company's quarterly earnings conference call will be held Friday, July 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Universal_Logistics_Holdings_Logo.jpg

Quarterly Earnings Conference Call Dial-in Details:

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Date: Friday, July 30, 2021
Call Toll Free: (844) 955-2101
International Dial-in: +1 (661) 567-1249
Conference ID: 3590296

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning two hours after the call through August 6, 2021, by calling (855) 859-2056 (toll free) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (toll) and using conference ID 3590296. The call will also be available on investors.universallogistics.com.

About Universal

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. is a leading asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. We provide our customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands and volumes. We offer our customers a broad array of services across their entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, dedicated, intermodal, and value-added services.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release might be considered forward-looking statements. These statements identify prospective information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "targets," "project," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding guidance relating to income from operations, total operating revenues, and earnings per diluted share. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described. Additional information about the factors that may adversely affect these forward-looking statements is contained in the Company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

favicon.png?sn=DE41758&sd=2021-07-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-logistics-holdings-to-report-second-quarter-2021-earnings-on-thursday-july-29-2021-301332787.html

SOURCE Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.

