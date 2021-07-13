Logo
SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Schedule for Second-Quarter 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DEFIANCE, Ohio, July 13, 2021

DEFIANCE, Ohio, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services expects to release its second-quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, July 26, 2021, after the close of the market. The company will hold a related conference call and webcast on Tuesday, July 27, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The conference call also will be webcast live at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the SB Financial Group website.

About SB Financial Group
Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices; 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 24 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".

CONTACT:

Mark A. Klein
Chairman, President & CEO
SB Financial Group, Inc.
419-783-8920

Anthony V. Cosentino
Chief Financial Officer
SB Financial Group, Inc.
419-785-3663

Tyler Deur
Lambert
616-233-0500
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE42194&sd=2021-07-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sb-financial-group-inc-announces-schedule-for-second-quarter-2021-results-301332923.html

SOURCE SB Financial Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE42194&Transmission_Id=202107131615PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE42194&DateId=20210713
