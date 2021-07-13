Logo
Centerspace Announces Dates For The Earnings Release And Conference Call For The Second Quarter Of 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, July 13, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announces that it will release its second quarter 2021 operating results after the market closes on Monday, August 2, 2021.

Centerspace_Logo.jpg

Conference Call:
Management will host a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the live conference call via the following:

Live webcast: http://ir.centerspacehomes.com

Live Conference Call


Conference Call Replay

Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET


Replay available until August 17, 2021

USA Toll Free Number

1-877-509-9785


USA Toll Free Number

1-877-344-7529

International Toll-Free Number

1-412-902-4132


International Toll-Free Number

1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free Number

1-855-669-9657


Canada Toll Free Number

1-855-669-9658




Conference Number

10157697

About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Emily Miller, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or [email protected].

Contact Information
Emily Miller, Investor Relations
Phone : (701) 837-7104
E-mail : [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG42462&sd=2021-07-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerspace-announces-dates-for-the-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-the-second-quarter-of-2021-301333034.html

SOURCE Centerspace

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG42462&Transmission_Id=202107131630PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG42462&DateId=20210713
