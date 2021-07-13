Logo
LivePerson to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 3, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in conversational AI, today announced the planned release of its second quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. CEO Robert LoCascio and CFO John Collins will host a conference call later that day, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be simulcast live and can be accessed by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's web site at ir.liveperson.com.

To participate via telephone, callers should dial in five to ten minutes prior to the 5:00 p.m. Eastern start time; domestic callers (U.S. and Canada) should dial 1-877-407-0784, while international callers should dial 1-201-689-8560 and both should reference the conference ID "13721288."

If you are unable to participate in the live call, the teleconference will be available for replay approximately two hours after the call until August 17, 2021. To access the replay, call 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (international); please reference the conference ID "13721288."

About LivePerson, Inc.
LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. LivePerson has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list for its leadership in artificial intelligence. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Alan Katz
[email protected]
212-609-4214

favicon.png?sn=NY42445&sd=2021-07-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liveperson-to-announce-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-august-3-2021-301333025.html

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY42445&Transmission_Id=202107131630PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY42445&DateId=20210713
