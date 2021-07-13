William Blair Commentary: EditGenetics—3 Ways of Improving Lives

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

William Blair Commentary: EditGenetics—3 Ways of Improving Lives

By Thomas A. Sternberg, CFA and Benjamin Loss, CFA

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
Jul 13, 2021

Summary

  • A gene therapy approach does more than just treat the symptoms of disease; you’re curing the illness.
  • Early cancer detection can increase survival rates significantly.
Article's Main Image

Harnessing technology to solve known problems in healthcare and food is something we’ve been exploring in depth. In the first installment of our Convergence series, which examines five growth themes that are shaping the future of investing, Hugo Scott-Gall spoke with Global Research Analysts Tommy Sternberg, CFA, and Ben Loss, CFA, to discuss aspects of what we call “EditGenetics.”

Watch the video here.

Gene Therapy

Harnessing our understanding of genetics and advancements in related technologies to solve known problems both in healthcare and agriculture is a topic we’ve been focusing on in some depth.

About 40 million people in the United States and Europe have a rare genetic disease, and finding cures for these patients has created an enormous investment opportunity.

Gene therapies modify or replace existing genes that are either missing or defective in some way. In this way a gene therapy approach does more than just treat the symptoms of disease; you’re curing the illness.

The market opportunity for gene therapies is huge. Assuming a price of $100,000 per patient, the total addressable market could theoretically be as big as $4 trillion.

Biologics

Sustainable agriculture is an interesting growth area, particularly biologic solutions, given food production will need to rise materially over the coming decades to meet expected population growth.

The products and techniques that have enabled yield improvement have come at a cost, both from a human and environmental perspective. This highlights the need for new solutions to drive incremental yield improvement while at the same time minimizing health and environmental risks.

Given the global food market is roughly $5 trillion, we see a rich opportunity set for growth, particularly in biologic solutions.

Liquid Biopsy

Liquid biopsy—another technology made available through advancements in the field of genetics—is a simple blood-based test that detects whether you may have early-stage cancer.

Early cancer detection can increase survival rates significantly, but the gold standard of detection—tissue-based biopsy—isn’t practical for an otherwise healthy patient.

We’ve sized the total addressable market for liquid biopsy at $50 billion, and some estimates value it up to $75 billion. Either way, the market is only about 1% penetrated, leaving plenty of runway for future growth and attractive investment opportunities.

Tommy Sternberg, CFA, partner, is a global equity research analyst.

Benjamin Loss, CFA, is a global equity research analyst.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment