Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC Buys Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Lululemon Athletica Inc, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund, AstraZeneca PLC, Duke Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC owns 150 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 51,151 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 114,384 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS) - 304,886 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 44,633 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 126,749 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.82 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $43.74. The stock is now traded at around $44.220200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.58%. The holding were 304,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.14 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $15.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 28,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.08. The stock is now traded at around $486.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $370.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $43.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals. The purchase prices were between $13.48 and $14.05, with an estimated average price of $13.85. The stock is now traded at around $14.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 907.13%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 53.86%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $209.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 34.25%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.16 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.28.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD QUALITY FUND III, INC.. The sale prices were between $14.24 and $14.88, with an estimated average price of $14.52.

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8.