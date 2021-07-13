Logo
Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC Buys Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Lululemon Athletica Inc, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund, AstraZeneca PLC, Duke Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC owns 150 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+alliance+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 51,151 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 114,384 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
  3. Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS) - 304,886 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 44,633 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
  5. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 126,749 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
New Purchase: Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.82 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $43.74. The stock is now traded at around $44.220200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.58%. The holding were 304,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.14 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $15.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 28,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.08. The stock is now traded at around $486.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $370.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $43.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals. The purchase prices were between $13.48 and $14.05, with an estimated average price of $13.85. The stock is now traded at around $14.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 907.13%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 53.86%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $209.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 34.25%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMY)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.16 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.28.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33.

Sold Out: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78.

Sold Out: BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD QUALITY FUND III, INC. (MYI)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD QUALITY FUND III, INC.. The sale prices were between $14.24 and $14.88, with an estimated average price of $14.52.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wealth Alliance Advisory Group, LLC keeps buying
