Rfg Holdings, Inc. Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: VB,

VB, Added Positions: VONV, VOO, SYLD, VWO, VXF, VGT, VBK, BLOK, SRLN, VDE, IVV, MUB, IEMG, VTEB, IYW, FMHI, XOM,

VONV, VOO, SYLD, VWO, VXF, VGT, VBK, BLOK, SRLN, VDE, IVV, MUB, IEMG, VTEB, IYW, FMHI, XOM, Reduced Positions: BKLN, BND, XBI, JNK, AAPL,

BKLN, BND, XBI, JNK, AAPL, Sold Out: VOOG, VZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rfg Holdings, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Rfg Holdings, Inc. owns 27 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RFG HOLDINGS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rfg+holdings%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 336,430 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79% Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 173,152 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.15% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 61,046 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20% Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 451,761 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.75% Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) - 133,848 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.30%

Rfg Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $221.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rfg Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 110.15%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 173,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rfg Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $234.64 and $262.72, with an estimated average price of $249.22.

Rfg Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.