Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Teladoc Health Inc

- New Purchases: XLI, U, XOP, RIO, IYE, F, HON, FALN, MTCH, OXY, ORCC, WMT, VBR, CVX, LMND, LMT, DKNG, FTHM, GD, VXF, PPL, PRU, SCHP, MO, TNL, XLE, OHI, BDX, SPYV, VLO, FTF, ADBE, CMBS, TMO, DLR, MCO, TWO,
- Added Positions: OIH, BRK.B, TTD, PINS, VB, SHOP, JPM, NCLH, GOLD, GOVT, UNP, GOOGL, SQ, BHP, WMC, MBB, ARKK, VOO, TWLO, PXD, EPD, IEO, IAT, ITB, SOXX, QCOM, USHY, IGM, IYC, IYJ, PYPL, IAI, MSFT, SE, IYT, ITOT, EEMA, TGT, JD, VZ, O, SMIN, IGLB, BA, CRWD, SPLV, EWT, ARKW, EMB, ITA, BABA, EWY, BLK, CLNE, COST, CVS, DOCU, LUV, FB, FMHI, SCHD, HD, ISRG, PSEC, LOW, EWN, VGT, GSP, WPC, BEP, SCHW, PFLT, OPK, NVS, KXI,
- Reduced Positions: VGSH, SPHB, TDOC, V, MGM, AMZN, SPG, MAR, CCL, NET, VCSH, NOW, BKNG, IDXX, HDV, SHV, FANG, AVGO, MAC, VIG, ULTA, WIX, MAT, SPTL, BND, VWO, VICI, FVRR, PAYC, FSLY, HLT, ROKU, FNDA, STOR, CAT, VALE, DIS, NEE, PLTR, XEC, LQD, CRM, MA, MDB, ARKG, DBC, QUAL, SLB, SBUX, TSM, ANGL, BPYU, VAC, MELI, SCHV, WD, WM, BRX, MTUM, JQUA, SCHA, SPY, TSLA, UPS, BAM, CCI, ET, LMBS, GSIE, HFC, IRM, MUB, LULU, OKTA, PFE, AYX, T, TEAM, ETSY, FRT, FIXD, FDL, GEM, HLI, SUB, IGSB, DGRO, IVV, NEAR, MDT, NVCR, NVDA, SBAC, SPYD, SRC, GOOG, ACC, BR, FMB, HYLS, PEP, PSA, RJI, USCI, XPO, ZTS,
- Sold Out: IEZ, WD5A, WYNN, RGEN, SHY, IAU, ATVI, CRSP, QRVO, SH, VEEV, BIL, AMT, SLV, FLGT, COUP, CMC, IEF, IBOC, UNH, CXW, ZNGA,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 679,110 shares, 19.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 531,215 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.14%
- VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) - 89,874 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1174.27%
- Visa Inc (V) - 79,988 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.41%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 54,498 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 35,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $103.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 19,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $92.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 16,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 19,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $28.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 43,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 76,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 1174.27%. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $209.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 89,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 336.19%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $279.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 22,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 66.51%. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $76.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 118,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 284.04%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $221.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 17,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 229.33%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $155.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 228.94%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $26.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 49,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The sale prices were between $12.23 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $14.61.Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.Sold Out: Repligen Corp (RGEN)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $165.87 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $193.85.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.
