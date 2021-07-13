Logo
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Teladoc Health Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, Teladoc Health Inc, MGM Resorts International, Simon Property Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC owns 233 stocks with a total value of $484 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/teamwork+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 679,110 shares, 19.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  2. Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 531,215 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.14%
  3. VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) - 89,874 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1174.27%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 79,988 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.41%
  5. Sea Ltd (SE) - 54,498 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 35,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $103.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 19,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $92.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 16,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 19,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $28.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 43,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 76,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF by 1174.27%. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $209.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 89,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 336.19%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $279.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 22,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 66.51%. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $76.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 118,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 284.04%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $221.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 17,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 229.33%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $155.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 228.94%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $26.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 49,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The sale prices were between $12.23 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $14.61.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Sold Out: Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $165.87 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $193.85.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC keeps buying

