Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Square Inc, Sells Akamai Technologies Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Qualcomm Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Oak Harvest Investment Services (Current Portfolio) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Square Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Akamai Technologies Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Qualcomm Inc, Broadcom Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Harvest Investment Services. As of 2021Q2, Oak Harvest Investment Services owns 77 stocks with a total value of $303 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oak Harvest Investment Services's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oak+harvest+investment+services/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Oak Harvest Investment Services
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 56,543 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.95%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 303,172 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.68%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 245,896 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.98%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 93,228 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.67%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 54,253 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%
New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $90.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 32,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ResMed Inc (RMD)

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.97 and $247.09, with an estimated average price of $209.68. The stock is now traded at around $248.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $203.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $362.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.01%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3677.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Square Inc by 70.43%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $241.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 18,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 69.10%. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $370.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 48.73%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $540.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 7,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5. The stock is now traded at around $192.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 24,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 26.05%. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $210.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Oak Harvest Investment Services sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Oak Harvest Investment Services.

1. Oak Harvest Investment Services's Undervalued Stocks
2. Oak Harvest Investment Services's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Oak Harvest Investment Services's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Oak Harvest Investment Services keeps buying
