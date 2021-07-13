Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Square Inc, Sells Akamai Technologies Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Qualcomm Inc

New Purchases: AMD, RMD, BND, VV, DUK, QQQ, VTV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Square Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Akamai Technologies Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Qualcomm Inc, Broadcom Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Harvest Investment Services. As of 2021Q2, Oak Harvest Investment Services owns 77 stocks with a total value of $303 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 56,543 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.95% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 303,172 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.68% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 245,896 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.98% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 93,228 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.67% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 54,253 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $90.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 32,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.97 and $247.09, with an estimated average price of $209.68. The stock is now traded at around $248.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $203.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $362.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oak Harvest Investment Services initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.01%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3677.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Square Inc by 70.43%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $241.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 18,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 69.10%. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $370.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 48.73%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $540.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 7,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5. The stock is now traded at around $192.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 24,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oak Harvest Investment Services added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 26.05%. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $210.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oak Harvest Investment Services sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3.