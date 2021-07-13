APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Buys Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Sells IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, Apple Inc, Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

New Purchases: SNPE, EAGG, TSLA,

SNPE, EAGG, TSLA, Added Positions: BNDX, MUB, SCHH, BSV, IEMG, SCHZ, SCHB, ESGD, ESGE, SCHE, SCHF,

BNDX, MUB, SCHH, BSV, IEMG, SCHZ, SCHB, ESGD, ESGE, SCHE, SCHF, Reduced Positions: QAI, AAPL, VMO, IJR, SHM, PDBC, IJH, MSFT, PSX, COP, VTIP, XOM, QDF, MCD, PEP, VTI,

QAI, AAPL, VMO, IJR, SHM, PDBC, IJH, MSFT, PSX, COP, VTIP, XOM, QDF, MCD, PEP, VTI, Sold Out: BRK.B, AMZN, BA, INTC, QUAL, CRHM, SNDL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Tesla Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, sells IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, Apple Inc, Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals. As of 2021Q2, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owns 43 stocks with a total value of $462 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apcm+wealth+management+for+individuals/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 286,451 shares, 26.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 195,126 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 574,645 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 385,045 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 516,022 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals initiated holding in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.77 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $38.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 98,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 44,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $668.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 144.47%. The purchase prices were between $40.91 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $47.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 23.88%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $43.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $3.95 and $3.99, with an estimated average price of $3.97.