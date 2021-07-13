Logo
APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Buys Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Sells IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, Apple Inc, Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company APCM Wealth Management for Individuals (Current Portfolio) buys Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Tesla Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, sells IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF, Apple Inc, Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals. As of 2021Q2, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owns 43 stocks with a total value of $462 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apcm+wealth+management+for+individuals/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 286,451 shares, 26.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 195,126 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 574,645 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  4. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 385,045 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 516,022 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals initiated holding in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.77 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.73. The stock is now traded at around $38.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 98,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 44,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $668.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 144.47%. The purchase prices were between $40.91 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $47.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 23.88%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $43.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Sold Out: (CRHM)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $3.95 and $3.99, with an estimated average price of $3.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals. Also check out:

1. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals's Undervalued Stocks
2. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals's Top Growth Companies, and
3. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that APCM Wealth Management for Individuals keeps buying
