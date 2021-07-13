Keudell Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Consolidated Edison Inc

- New Purchases: QQQ, SMH, GLD, BIIB, WMB, BLK, FCX, WDC, SYF, SMFG,
- Added Positions: AMZN, VDE, GOOG, IEMG, MSFT, VYM, DGRO, LRCX, MPW, PFE, MRK, CRM, ADBE, DVY, LMT, VIG, LTC, SWKS, SPLK, MMM, BTI, CVX, UL, WY, AEP, BABA, ABBV, BCE, V, WMT, VZ, AMGN, IEFA, HON, KLAC, PEP, F, XOM, GILD, IBM, GE, BAC, MDT, WFC, NVS, VRTX, PPL, RTX, TSM, ENB, WPC, GIS, KMB, TRP, AXP, HBAN, SLB,
- Reduced Positions: XME, CMCSA, CSCO, GOOGL, C, SPSB, FB, ZTS, CM, LQD, CCI, IT, MO, MA, PYPL, SBUX, UNH, ABT, ACN, UPS, NOW, ADSK, SNY, AMJ, UNP, INTC, PM, VUG, AZN, BA, XLK, EPD, AVGO, MMU, ILMN, POR, NMI, WM, NVDA, NFLX, JWN, ORCL, STX, SO, JNJ, TXN, VOD, DIS, JCI, CVS, NXPI, DG, IWN, TMO, OHI,
- Sold Out: VNQ, VXUS, ED, PNC, BIV, ECL, CTXS, MFC, ARPO,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,037 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
- Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 105,622 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,486 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99%
- SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME) - 124,855 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.99%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,433 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.57%
Keudell initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $362.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 4,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Keudell initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $259.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Keudell initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Keudell initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Keudell initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $351.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 753 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Keudell initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $70.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Keudell added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $63.17 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $65.88. The stock is now traded at around $65.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Keudell added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.02%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Keudell added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $624.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)
Keudell added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $19.82 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 63,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Keudell added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 62.31%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $377.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Keudell added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $135.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Keudell sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Keudell sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98.Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Keudell sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7.Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Keudell sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Keudell sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02.Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Keudell sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25.
Here is the complete portfolio of Keudell. Also check out:
