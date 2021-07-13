Keudell Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Consolidated Edison Inc

New Purchases: QQQ, SMH, GLD, BIIB, WMB, BLK, FCX, WDC, SYF, SMFG,

Investment company Keudell Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Consolidated Edison Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keudell. As of 2021Q2, Keudell owns 167 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,037 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 105,622 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,486 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99% SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME) - 124,855 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.99% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,433 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.57%

Keudell initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $362.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 4,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keudell initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $259.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keudell initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keudell initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keudell initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $351.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keudell initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $70.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keudell added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $63.17 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $65.88. The stock is now traded at around $65.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keudell added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.02%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keudell added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 30.77%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $624.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keudell added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $19.82 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 63,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keudell added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 62.31%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $377.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keudell added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $135.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keudell sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41.

Keudell sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98.

Keudell sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7.

Keudell sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45.

Keudell sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02.

Keudell sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25.