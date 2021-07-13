Logo
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, 3M Co, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Dycom Industries Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company IVC Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, 3M Co, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Dycom Industries Inc, Canopy Growth Corp, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC owns 126 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ivc+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 185,953 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.80%
  2. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 42,583 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,850 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
  4. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 41,153 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.38%
  5. Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) - 153,751 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%
New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $427.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78. The stock is now traded at around $182.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $310.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $408.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.38%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $128.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 41,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 31.92%. The purchase prices were between $47.46 and $48.06, with an estimated average price of $47.76. The stock is now traded at around $48.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 61,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 330.60%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $199.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 46.88%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 85,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.05%. The purchase prices were between $63.17 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $65.88. The stock is now traded at around $65.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 26,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 24.42%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 34,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Dycom Industries Inc (DY)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Dycom Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $70.51 and $98.74, with an estimated average price of $86.17.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $22.12 and $32.06, with an estimated average price of $25.8.

Sold Out: Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.1 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $11.37.

Sold Out: Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Limelight Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $2.98 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $3.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IVC Wealth Advisors LLC keeps buying
