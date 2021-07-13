IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, 3M Co, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Dycom Industries Inc

- New Purchases: SHV, ROKU, VDC, PSA, SPGI, AI, ENB, MDLZ, TXN,
- Added Positions: SCHV, TIP, FTSL, MMM, ICLN, VUG, IEMG, IGSB, VOE, SAVA, ANGL, VHT, VGT, VOT, SPDW, IEFA, CLX, U, KMB, IBM, SQ, DOCU, CSCO, FROG, LNT, ACN, SO, UPS, MRK, MDT, ISRG, HD, ED, AMZN, VDE, XLNX, TJX, SYK, LUV, RIOT, MSI, LYB, LOW, LMT, KO, CAT, BA, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: IEF, T, AAPL, SCHG, BMY, GLD, CZNC, TGT, BRK.B, CSX, HRL, ALL, DIS, AN, IQV, MSFT, MDYG, SON, PWV, NVDA, PEG, RTX, XOM, CSGP, COP, LNG, PPL, BX,
- Sold Out: DY, CGC, FISV, NUV, LLNW,
For the details of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ivc+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 185,953 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.80%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 42,583 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,850 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 41,153 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.38%
- Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) - 153,751 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $427.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78. The stock is now traded at around $182.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $310.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 760 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $408.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 549 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.38%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $128.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 41,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 31.92%. The purchase prices were between $47.46 and $48.06, with an estimated average price of $47.76. The stock is now traded at around $48.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 61,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 330.60%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $199.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 46.88%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 85,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.05%. The purchase prices were between $63.17 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $65.88. The stock is now traded at around $65.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 26,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 24.42%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 34,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Dycom Industries Inc (DY)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Dycom Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $70.51 and $98.74, with an estimated average price of $86.17.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.Sold Out: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $22.12 and $32.06, with an estimated average price of $25.8.Sold Out: Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.1 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $11.37.Sold Out: Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW)
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Limelight Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $2.98 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $3.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC. Also check out:
