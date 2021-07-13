HMS Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, Generac Holdings Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Humana Inc

New Purchases: AMLP, GNRC, WMS, FDX, FOCS, IWF, AVTR, RIO, VOO, IWB, BRK.B, CCI, XOM, XLF, ESI, PNFP, RH, XEC, CMBM, V, EW, COST, SYY, CRM, LIN, MMM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, Generac Holdings Inc, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, FedEx Corp, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Humana Inc, Amedisys Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HMS Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, HMS Capital Management, LLC owns 127 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 95,968 shares, 18.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 68,922 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.33% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 67,758 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 21,911 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.54% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 63,837 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.13%

HMS Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.95. The stock is now traded at around $35.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 100,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HMS Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $445.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 4,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HMS Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $117, with an estimated average price of $110.91. The stock is now traded at around $116.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 14,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HMS Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $299.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 4,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HMS Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.62 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 29,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HMS Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $243.04 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.63. The stock is now traded at around $278.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HMS Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 82.33%. The purchase prices were between $151.55 and $162.4, with an estimated average price of $158.25. The stock is now traded at around $159.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 68,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HMS Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 186.10%. The purchase prices were between $44.51 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $55.95. The stock is now traded at around $56.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 30,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HMS Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 117.03%. The purchase prices were between $129.27 and $143.4, with an estimated average price of $136.52. The stock is now traded at around $132.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 14,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HMS Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 109,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HMS Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $280.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HMS Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 47.38%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $157.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $238.97 and $288.5, with an estimated average price of $262.45.

HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86.

HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87.

HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc. The sale prices were between $154.05 and $177.47, with an estimated average price of $165.11.