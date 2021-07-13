Logo
HMS Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, Generac Holdings Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Humana Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company HMS Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, Generac Holdings Inc, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, FedEx Corp, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Humana Inc, Amedisys Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HMS Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, HMS Capital Management, LLC owns 127 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HMS Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hms+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HMS Capital Management, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 95,968 shares, 18.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 68,922 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.33%
  3. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 67,758 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 21,911 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.54%
  5. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 63,837 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.13%
New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

HMS Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.95. The stock is now traded at around $35.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 100,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

HMS Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $445.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 4,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)

HMS Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $117, with an estimated average price of $110.91. The stock is now traded at around $116.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 14,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

HMS Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $299.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 4,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)

HMS Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.62 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 29,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

HMS Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $243.04 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.63. The stock is now traded at around $278.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

HMS Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 82.33%. The purchase prices were between $151.55 and $162.4, with an estimated average price of $158.25. The stock is now traded at around $159.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 68,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Progyny Inc (PGNY)

HMS Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 186.10%. The purchase prices were between $44.51 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $55.95. The stock is now traded at around $56.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 30,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

HMS Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 117.03%. The purchase prices were between $129.27 and $143.4, with an estimated average price of $136.52. The stock is now traded at around $132.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 14,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

HMS Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 109,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

HMS Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $280.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

HMS Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 47.38%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $157.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Sold Out: Amedisys Inc (AMED)

HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $238.97 and $288.5, with an estimated average price of $262.45.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86.

Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87.

Sold Out: Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL)

HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc. The sale prices were between $154.05 and $177.47, with an estimated average price of $165.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of HMS Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

