Prosperity Planning, Inc. Buys iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Sells Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Prosperity Planning, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Realty Income Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prosperity Planning, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Prosperity Planning, Inc. owns 73 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Prosperity Planning, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prosperity+planning%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Prosperity Planning, Inc.
  1. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 444,902 shares, 15.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.36%
  2. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 134,818 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.72%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 28,709 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.30%
  4. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 54,963 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.24%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 150,460 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.47%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU)

Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.29 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 137,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $128.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $362.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.94 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $99.17. The stock is now traded at around $104.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IFGL)

Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.37 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $29.07. The stock is now traded at around $30.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Prosperity Planning, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.97%. The purchase prices were between $243.04 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.63. The stock is now traded at around $278.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Realty Income Corp (O)

Prosperity Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $68.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

Prosperity Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The sale prices were between $27.14 and $33.56, with an estimated average price of $29.7.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Prosperity Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73.

Sold Out: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

Prosperity Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.93 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $26.04.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Prosperity Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.59 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $21.63.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)

Prosperity Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The sale prices were between $30.43 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $30.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Prosperity Planning, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Prosperity Planning, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Prosperity Planning, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Prosperity Planning, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Prosperity Planning, Inc. keeps buying
