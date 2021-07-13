Prosperity Planning, Inc. Buys iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Sells Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond

- New Purchases: IVLU, XLV, QQQ, IXUS, IFGL, IYR, RSP, IEMG, IYE, PID, KEYS,
- Added Positions: ISTB, IVE, IGSB, EFA, VUG, VTIP, VBR, VOE, SUB, VOT, IWF, VBK, TIP, MUB, O, AGG, IAGG, IUSB, EFV, VNQI, GOVT, VTI, LQD, VT, ESGE,
- Reduced Positions: AMC, SPY, IWV, IJJ, IVV, IWM, IWD, SCZ, IWN, IJK, EEM, MDY, EFG, ESGU, IJT, IJR, VV,
- Sold Out: CEQP, VCIT, SUSB, BSCM, SPIP,
For the details of Prosperity Planning, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prosperity+planning%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Prosperity Planning, Inc.
- iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 444,902 shares, 15.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.36%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 134,818 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.72%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 28,709 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.30%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 54,963 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.24%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 150,460 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.47%
Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.29 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.18. The stock is now traded at around $25.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 137,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $128.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $362.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 396 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.94 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $99.17. The stock is now traded at around $104.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IFGL)
Prosperity Planning, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.37 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $29.07. The stock is now traded at around $30.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Prosperity Planning, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.97%. The purchase prices were between $243.04 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.63. The stock is now traded at around $278.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
Prosperity Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $68.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)
Prosperity Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The sale prices were between $27.14 and $33.56, with an estimated average price of $29.7.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Prosperity Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73.Sold Out: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
Prosperity Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.93 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $26.04.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Prosperity Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.59 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $21.63.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
Prosperity Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The sale prices were between $30.43 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $30.88.
