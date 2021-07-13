Qp Wealth Management, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5, JD.com Inc

New Purchases: SPSM, SPMD, FCX, CRTO, ERJ, QYLD, HHR, SPHD, VEON, PAC, GDXJ, VALE, TOTL, GGB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Criteo SA, sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5, JD.com Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Qp Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Qp Wealth Management, Llc owns 68 stocks with a total value of $90 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,538 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.99% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 39,159 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,615 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.28% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,888 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.43% First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP) - 161,022 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.43 and $45.3, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $42.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 25,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.76 and $48.58, with an estimated average price of $47.44. The stock is now traded at around $46.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 23,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 18,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Criteo SA. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $45.45, with an estimated average price of $38.4. The stock is now traded at around $44.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Embraer SA. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $16.81, with an estimated average price of $12.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 19,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $22.44, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $22.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 13,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $35.36 and $38.34, with an estimated average price of $37.08. The stock is now traded at around $36.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 91,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa by 29.32%. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $60.66, with an estimated average price of $59.74. The stock is now traded at around $60.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 26.90%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Mfs Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $210.75 and $237.31, with an estimated average price of $223.97.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37.

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $214.35 and $247.56, with an estimated average price of $229.97.