Qp Wealth Management, Llc Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5, JD.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Qp Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Criteo SA, sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5, JD.com Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Qp Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Qp Wealth Management, Llc owns 68 stocks with a total value of $90 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of QP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/qp+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of QP WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,538 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.99%
  2. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 39,159 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,615 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.28%
  4. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,888 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.43%
  5. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP) - 161,022 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.43 and $45.3, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $42.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 25,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.76 and $48.58, with an estimated average price of $47.44. The stock is now traded at around $46.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 23,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 18,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Criteo SA (CRTO)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Criteo SA. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $45.45, with an estimated average price of $38.4. The stock is now traded at around $44.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Embraer SA (ERJ)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Embraer SA. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $16.81, with an estimated average price of $12.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 19,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $22.44, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $22.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 13,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $35.36 and $38.34, with an estimated average price of $37.08. The stock is now traded at around $36.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 91,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa by 29.32%. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $60.66, with an estimated average price of $59.74. The stock is now traded at around $60.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 26.90%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mfs Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Mfs Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $210.75 and $237.31, with an estimated average price of $223.97.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37.

Sold Out: NICE Ltd (NICE)

Qp Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $214.35 and $247.56, with an estimated average price of $229.97.



