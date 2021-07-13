Marks Wealth, LLC Buys SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

- New Purchases: XLP, AHT, OXY, TLRY, TLRY,
- Added Positions: XOP, XLB, JPST, JETS, XHB, IYT, OIH, FLOT, BSV, VIS, VTIP, VGSH, TIP, VAW, FXD,
- Reduced Positions: XLY, TBF, DKNG, AMZN, LMBS, VCSH, AAPL, FXN, BDX, FXZ,
- Sold Out: IYG, XAR, VGT, NIO, AMC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Marks Wealth, LLC
- VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 119,713 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
- VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) - 127,855 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
- SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) - 280,217 shares, 10.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.79%
- Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 288,656 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.38%
- ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS) - 974,374 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.66%
Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 18,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT)
Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.88 and $6.67, with an estimated average price of $3.61. The stock is now traded at around $1.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 193,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $30.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Marks Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Marks Wealth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF by 35.79%. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $92.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 280,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Marks Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $82.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 288,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Marks Wealth, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.97%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 302,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Marks Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 85.97%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Marks Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 47.06%. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)
Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $171.27 and $190.76, with an estimated average price of $183.17.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)
Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $120.28 and $136.44, with an estimated average price of $128.33.Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49.Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)
Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01.Sold Out: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)
Marks Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $25.98.
