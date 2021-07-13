Legacy Advisors, LLC Buys Bentley Systems Inc, Roblox Corp, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Sells Boeing Co, General Motors Co, FedEx Corp

- New Purchases: BSY, RBLX, FSK, GBIL, IEFA, PYPL, CPRT, UPST, EMB,
- Added Positions: VTWO, OEF, VOO, GSLC, VTI, GSIE, GE, VZ, TLND, BMY, KO, PG, MUB, VO,
- Reduced Positions: UBER, BA, XOM, UPS, GIL, JNJ, CVX, MSFT, PM, CNO, QQQ, UNH, IWM,
- Sold Out: GM, FDX, F, IYG, MCD, T, ALK,
- iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 277,091 shares, 22.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.18%
- Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) - 219,255 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 150,007 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 121.59%
- Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 131,498 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 25,871 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.97%
Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.62 and $66.44, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.8%. The holding were 219,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $84.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 131,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)
Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $301.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Legacy Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 121.59%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 150,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Legacy Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.97%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $400.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 25,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)
Legacy Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 65.11%. The purchase prices were between $78.91 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $83.04. The stock is now traded at around $87.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Legacy Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.82%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $225.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)
Legacy Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 64.77%. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)
Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)
Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $171.27 and $190.76, with an estimated average price of $183.17.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48.Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56.
Here is the complete portfolio of Legacy Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
