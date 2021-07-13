Legacy Advisors, LLC Buys Bentley Systems Inc, Roblox Corp, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Sells Boeing Co, General Motors Co, FedEx Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Legacy Advisors, LLC Buys Bentley Systems Inc, Roblox Corp, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Sells Boeing Co, General Motors Co, FedEx Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Legacy Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bentley Systems Inc, Roblox Corp, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, sells Boeing Co, General Motors Co, FedEx Corp, Ford Motor Co, iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Legacy Advisors, LLC owns 121 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legacy Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 277,091 shares, 22.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.18%
  2. Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) - 219,255 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 150,007 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 121.59%
  4. Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 131,498 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 25,871 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.97%
New Purchase: Bentley Systems Inc (BSY)

Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.62 and $66.44, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.8%. The holding were 219,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $84.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 131,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Legacy Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $301.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Legacy Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 121.59%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 150,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Legacy Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.97%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $400.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 25,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

Legacy Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 65.11%. The purchase prices were between $78.91 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $83.04. The stock is now traded at around $87.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Legacy Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.82%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $225.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)

Legacy Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 64.77%. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $171.27 and $190.76, with an estimated average price of $183.17.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48.

Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Legacy Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of Legacy Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Legacy Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Legacy Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legacy Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legacy Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider