North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys Luminar Technologies Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells BGSF Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company North Star Investment Management Corp. (Current Portfolio) buys Luminar Technologies Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Enviva Partners LP, BGSF Inc, sells BGSF Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, Lee Enterprises Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Star Investment Management Corp.. As of 2021Q2, North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 1073 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of North Star Investment Management Corp.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/north+star+investment+management+corp./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of North Star Investment Management Corp.
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 272,073 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.02%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 263,069 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.57%
  3. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 463,476 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
  4. Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) - 1,502,851 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 142,463 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.20%
New Purchase: Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $22.05. The stock is now traded at around $19.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 1,502,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BGSF Inc (BGSF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in BGSF Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $14.74, with an estimated average price of $13.02. The stock is now traded at around $12.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 569,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Territorial Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $24.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 56,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UMH Properties Inc (UMH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in UMH Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.17 and $22.96, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Lee Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $36.13, with an estimated average price of $29.4. The stock is now traded at around $28.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (BRG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.89 and $10.42, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $10.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 37.02%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $155.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 272,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 50.32%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 491,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enviva Partners LP (EVA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Enviva Partners LP by 96.98%. The purchase prices were between $47.01 and $52.98, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 301,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 88.67%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $219.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 63,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 38.00%. The purchase prices were between $21.84 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 750,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lakeland Industries Inc (LAKE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Lakeland Industries Inc by 265.31%. The purchase prices were between $21.34 and $29.31, with an estimated average price of $25.86. The stock is now traded at around $23.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 166,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BGSF Inc (BGK0)

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in BGSF Inc. The sale prices were between $9.35 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $10.67.

Sold Out: Lee Enterprises Inc (LE70)

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Lee Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $21.5 and $29.8, with an estimated average price of $24.24.

Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $29.15 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $37.37.

Sold Out: NN Inc (NNBR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in NN Inc. The sale prices were between $6.85 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $7.5.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (SDOW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30. The sale prices were between $32.42 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $34.68.

Sold Out: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc (RMCF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. The sale prices were between $5.27 and $7.84, with an estimated average price of $6.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of North Star Investment Management Corp..

1. North Star Investment Management Corp.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. North Star Investment Management Corp.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. North Star Investment Management Corp.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that North Star Investment Management Corp. keeps buying
