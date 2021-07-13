North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys Luminar Technologies Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells BGSF Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: LAZR, BGSF, TBNK, LEE, UMH, BRG, AHH, SCI, EFG, CVGW, ALGN, CWBC, HYFM, 1KB, FTEC, NHI, PANW, DISCA, PRDO, ONVO, NYCB, OLO, OKTA, LTC, NNOX, MBRX, IWV, POSH, QS, QDEL, SDGR, SHLS, SPNT, SKLZ, TMAC.U, THCB, X, VKQ, REMX, ESGV, VRTX, DMTK, AKAM, BHC, BELFB, BNGO, BRMK, BTX, CCD, CHPT, CHPT, CHK, CIEN, CPNG, CRAI, DRIO, LMND, 6CL0, QCLN, FBC, GILT, GLSI, HTBX, HEXO, IDEV, VCVC, IWS, IJK, IJJ, IJT,

JPM, VTIP, EVA, UNP, ORI, LAKE, AAPL, PETS, VTI, MSGE, VIAC, OESX, DLA, JKE, PGF, VCSH, MNR, BIP, DIS, ROK, SMG, ETH, FDX, UNH, EPR, LXP, VOO, GRBK, TSLA, XYL, AMLP, STZ, TACO, JOUT, MCD, GLD, SPY, SBUX, ACCO, EFV, MRK, VXF, VOOV, V, WHG, ALCO, IVE, PFE, TNC, ARRY, IVW, IVV, QCOM, VWO, AMZN, BBSI, BIPC, XLF, HD, ISRG, IEFA, IDU, TIP, PSTL, SGC, VIG, VEA, VBR, BND, ABBV, ATVI, AON, ARKK, BLBD, CARR, C, CODI, COP, COST, CVS, XLG, ESGD, EEM, SUSA, IBB, IWN, NWE, OTTR, PBW, ROKU, CRM, SNA, XBI, SII, PHYS, SQ, VDC, VNQ, VB, VXUS, ACN, ADBE, AFL, ACI, ALC, AB, AMAT, ARC, ASC, ARKG, ARKW, ASAN, AVGO, BMO, BZUN, BRK.B, BIIB, BLK, BXMT, HRB, BA, BHF, AI, CPB, CVX, CCIV, CRSP, CCI, DISCK, DKNG, EXG, ET, ENPH, EOG, FSLY, FFA, DFP, F, FCX, GD, GE, GM, GILD, HOG, HON, ICE, TAN, IJH, IXP, HYG, EFA, INDA, NYF, ICLN, IJR, SLV, J, JHG, KHC, MRVL, XLB, MAXN, MPW, MET, MS, MORN, NIO, NOK, NOC, NVS, NVO, NEA, NZF, OHI, OTIS, PLTR, PYPL, PTON, PAHC, PLUG, NOBL, RTX, UTG, REED, SLB, SPYX, PSK, SPWR, TEN, TEVA, TXN, TMO, TLRY, TLRY, TMUS, TR, USB, BIV, VIGI, VONV, BSV, BNDX, ZTS, Reduced Positions: SHY, T, CAH, IIPR, SH, LRN, WTFC, CL, GOOGL, GOOG, NTRS, BX, SYK, R, VGT, KMB, XLU, TRUP, MDP, XLK, NKE, VCIT, QQQ, O, PPL, AEE, HAS, EAT, XOM, DPZ, WRE, FLWS, COOP, SBRA, WOW, SIX, LUV, WIW, XEL, WMT, WAB, VOD, UNFI, VTRS, VNDA, VHT, IYC, BABA, AVNS, CERN, CDXC, DNP, DD, XLE, ERIC, GPRE, HOLX, IBM, AGG, RDS.A, IWM, KMI, LULU, MAS, NFLX, GCI, NVDA, ORCL, PSX, PPD, RMR,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Luminar Technologies Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Enviva Partners LP, BGSF Inc, sells BGSF Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, Lee Enterprises Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Star Investment Management Corp.. As of 2021Q2, North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 1073 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 272,073 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 263,069 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.57% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 463,476 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) - 1,502,851 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 142,463 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.20%

North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $22.05. The stock is now traded at around $19.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 1,502,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in BGSF Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $14.74, with an estimated average price of $13.02. The stock is now traded at around $12.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 569,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Territorial Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $24.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 56,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in UMH Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.17 and $22.96, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Lee Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $36.13, with an estimated average price of $29.4. The stock is now traded at around $28.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Star Investment Management Corp. initiated holding in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.89 and $10.42, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $10.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 37.02%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $155.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 272,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 50.32%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 491,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Enviva Partners LP by 96.98%. The purchase prices were between $47.01 and $52.98, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 301,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 88.67%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $219.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 63,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 38.00%. The purchase prices were between $21.84 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 750,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Star Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Lakeland Industries Inc by 265.31%. The purchase prices were between $21.34 and $29.31, with an estimated average price of $25.86. The stock is now traded at around $23.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 166,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in BGSF Inc. The sale prices were between $9.35 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $10.67.

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Lee Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $21.5 and $29.8, with an estimated average price of $24.24.

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $29.15 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $37.37.

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in NN Inc. The sale prices were between $6.85 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $7.5.

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30. The sale prices were between $32.42 and $38.8, with an estimated average price of $34.68.

North Star Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. The sale prices were between $5.27 and $7.84, with an estimated average price of $6.19.