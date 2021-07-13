Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Buys Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Boeing Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Buys Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Boeing Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Anthem Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Boeing Co, Altria Group Inc, Blackstone Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co . As of 2021Q2, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co owns 142 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WALTER & KEENAN FINANCIAL CONSULTING CO 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/walter+%26+keenan+financial+consulting+co+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WALTER & KEENAN FINANCIAL CONSULTING CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,067 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,410 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,270 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 56,737 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 48,859 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $810.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $400.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $398.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $102.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Capital Southwest Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.16 and $27.87, with an estimated average price of $24.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 30.57%. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $26.3, with an estimated average price of $25.97. The stock is now traded at around $26.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 59,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 30.53%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597.

Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $43.36 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $48.34.

Sold Out: BlackLine Inc (BL)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in BlackLine Inc. The sale prices were between $100.14 and $121.14, with an estimated average price of $109.15.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of WALTER & KEENAN FINANCIAL CONSULTING CO . Also check out:

1. WALTER & KEENAN FINANCIAL CONSULTING CO 's Undervalued Stocks
2. WALTER & KEENAN FINANCIAL CONSULTING CO 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WALTER & KEENAN FINANCIAL CONSULTING CO 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WALTER & KEENAN FINANCIAL CONSULTING CO keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider