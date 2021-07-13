Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Buys Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Boeing Co

New Purchases: NVDA, VOO, ANTM, CSWC, RY,

NVDA, VOO, ANTM, CSWC, RY, Added Positions: VRP, ETX, BMY, VIG, ORCL, U, VYMI, PLTR, CSCO, EPD, SPYD, FB, NEA, NZF, UNH, DLR, VYM, MUI, ENB,

VRP, ETX, BMY, VIG, ORCL, U, VYMI, PLTR, CSCO, EPD, SPYD, FB, NEA, NZF, UNH, DLR, VYM, MUI, ENB, Reduced Positions: LLY, TXN, AAPL, GOOGL, NTRS, ITW, HD, BA, MO, MSFT, XOM, BX, T, TEL, DIS, SCHW, VT, JPM, INTC, DEO, KO, WFC, MRK, ACN, PFE, PM, MMU, MMM, IBM, ARCC, BRK.B, BUD, CL, PG, RTX, BLK, SCHD, SPG, ABT, AMGN, UPS, SBUX, SO, PNC, CME, ELS, FITB, GE, MMC, LMT, SCHF,

LLY, TXN, AAPL, GOOGL, NTRS, ITW, HD, BA, MO, MSFT, XOM, BX, T, TEL, DIS, SCHW, VT, JPM, INTC, DEO, KO, WFC, MRK, ACN, PFE, PM, MMU, MMM, IBM, ARCC, BRK.B, BUD, CL, PG, RTX, BLK, SCHD, SPG, ABT, AMGN, UPS, SBUX, SO, PNC, CME, ELS, FITB, GE, MMC, LMT, SCHF, Sold Out: BRK.A, MMP, BL, VIAC, UL,

Investment company Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Anthem Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Boeing Co, Altria Group Inc, Blackstone Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co . As of 2021Q2, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co owns 142 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WALTER & KEENAN FINANCIAL CONSULTING CO 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/walter+%26+keenan+financial+consulting+co+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,067 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,410 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,270 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 56,737 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 48,859 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $810.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $400.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $398.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $102.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co initiated holding in Capital Southwest Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.16 and $27.87, with an estimated average price of $24.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 30.57%. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $26.3, with an estimated average price of $25.97. The stock is now traded at around $26.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 59,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 30.53%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $43.36 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $48.34.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in BlackLine Inc. The sale prices were between $100.14 and $121.14, with an estimated average price of $109.15.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02.