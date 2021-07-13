CVA Family Office, LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ET

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CVA Family Office, LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ET

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company CVA Family Office, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Apple Inc, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, Micron Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CVA Family Office, LLC. As of 2021Q2, CVA Family Office, LLC owns 928 stocks with a total value of $328 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CVA Family Office, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cva+family+office%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CVA Family Office, LLC
  1. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 488,493 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 292,705 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.04%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 36,202 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
  4. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 31,833 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.79%
  5. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 24,241 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)

CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $39.34. The stock is now traded at around $39.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)

CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $61.83, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $61.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $191.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 128.01%. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $33.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 268,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 111.51%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $32.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 280,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 72.57%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 73,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $407.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 31,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 50.77%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 39,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 35.61%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $170.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 37,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Sold Out: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63.

Sold Out: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.

Sold Out: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $142.98 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $156.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of CVA Family Office, LLC. Also check out:

1. CVA Family Office, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CVA Family Office, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CVA Family Office, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CVA Family Office, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider