CVA Family Office, LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ET

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Apple Inc, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, Micron Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CVA Family Office, LLC. As of 2021Q2, CVA Family Office, LLC owns 928 stocks with a total value of $328 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 488,493 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 292,705 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.04% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 36,202 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 31,833 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.79% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 24,241 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%

CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $39.34. The stock is now traded at around $39.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $61.83, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $61.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $191.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CVA Family Office, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 128.01%. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $33.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 268,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 111.51%. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $32.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 280,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 72.57%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 73,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $407.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 31,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 50.77%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 39,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CVA Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 35.61%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $170.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 37,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63.

CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62.

CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01.

CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.

CVA Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $142.98 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $156.17.