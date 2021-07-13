Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

New Purchases: ILTB, XSOE, IEFA, IJS, GSIE, XLI, VLUE, GEM, T, XLC, XOM, EMR, KO, HEFA, PRU, HON, BRK.B, QCOM, XLE, IP, PM, PFG, SCHA, HBAN, LUMN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC. As of 2021Q2, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 32,977 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.90% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 168,499 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.28% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 159,220 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.54% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 125,369 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 285.63% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 47,201 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.38%

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.19 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $70.07. The stock is now traded at around $72.398900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 56,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 83,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 44,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $110.44, with an estimated average price of $104.5. The stock is now traded at around $102.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 29,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 285.63%. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 125,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 88.14%. The purchase prices were between $27.47 and $28.88, with an estimated average price of $28.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 236,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC added to a holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 143.65%. The purchase prices were between $84.03 and $92, with an estimated average price of $88.61. The stock is now traded at around $90.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 50,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 33.28%. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $51.71. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 168,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.98%. The purchase prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $130.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 40,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 29.23%. The purchase prices were between $50.79 and $51.01, with an estimated average price of $50.92. The stock is now traded at around $50.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 134,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $260.21 and $276.38, with an estimated average price of $269.84.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.54 and $134.36, with an estimated average price of $131.7.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51.