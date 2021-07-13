New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys Aspen Technology Inc, Targa Resources Corp, Genpact, Sells Charles River Laboratories International Inc, PTC Inc, TCF Financial Corp

New Purchases: AZPN, TRGP, G, LSCC, CROX, NVST, TNL, ELY, ENV, RCM, NSA, PGNY,

CRL, PTC, HPQ, MGM, AFL, DVA, INFO, LKQ, LNC, OXY, REG, DISCK, Sold Out: TCF, CLGX, STX, VAR, WD5A, GRUB, PRSP, CMD, FLIR, UFS, GNW, SVC, IDCC, AVNS,

Santa Fe, NM, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Aspen Technology Inc, Targa Resources Corp, Genpact, Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Crocs Inc, sells Charles River Laboratories International Inc, PTC Inc, TCF Financial Corp, CoreLogic Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. As of 2021Q2, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 905 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+mexico+educational+retirement+board/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,052,164 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 502,847 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.81% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,565 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93% Facebook Inc (FB) - 160,350 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.46% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 20,081 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80%

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $44.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 45,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $154.06, with an estimated average price of $142.1. The stock is now traded at around $143.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Genpact Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $47.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 36,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $57.92, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $53.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $117.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $42.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 33,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Syneos Health Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $89.57, with an estimated average price of $84.29. The stock is now traded at around $90.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Cognex Corp by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $73.17 and $88.2, with an estimated average price of $80.95. The stock is now traded at around $85.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 36,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 21.59%. The purchase prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98. The stock is now traded at around $265.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 37.78%. The purchase prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47. The stock is now traded at around $355.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in RH by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67. The stock is now traded at around $708.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in HollyFrontier Corp by 223.56%. The purchase prices were between $32.47 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $34.8. The stock is now traded at around $31.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.