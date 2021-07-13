New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys Aspen Technology Inc, Targa Resources Corp, Genpact, Sells Charles River Laboratories International Inc, PTC Inc, TCF Financial Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys Aspen Technology Inc, Targa Resources Corp, Genpact, Sells Charles River Laboratories International Inc, PTC Inc, TCF Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Santa Fe, NM, based Investment company New Mexico Educational Retirement Board (Current Portfolio) buys Aspen Technology Inc, Targa Resources Corp, Genpact, Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Crocs Inc, sells Charles River Laboratories International Inc, PTC Inc, TCF Financial Corp, CoreLogic Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. As of 2021Q2, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 905 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+mexico+educational+retirement+board/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,052,164 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.81%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 502,847 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.81%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,565 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 160,350 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.46%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 20,081 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80%
New Purchase: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $44.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 45,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $154.06, with an estimated average price of $142.1. The stock is now traded at around $143.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Genpact Ltd (G)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Genpact Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $47.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 36,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $57.92, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $53.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Crocs Inc (CROX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $117.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board initiated holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.8 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $42.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 33,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Syneos Health Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $89.57, with an estimated average price of $84.29. The stock is now traded at around $90.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cognex Corp (CGNX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Cognex Corp by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $73.17 and $88.2, with an estimated average price of $80.95. The stock is now traded at around $85.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 36,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 21.59%. The purchase prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98. The stock is now traded at around $265.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 37.78%. The purchase prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47. The stock is now traded at around $355.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: RH (RH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in RH by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67. The stock is now traded at around $708.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board added to a holding in HollyFrontier Corp by 223.56%. The purchase prices were between $32.47 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $34.8. The stock is now traded at around $31.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: (VAR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Sold Out: (GRUB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD. Also check out:

1. NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD's Undervalued Stocks
2. NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NEW MEXICO EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider