RDA Financial Network Buys ISHARES TRUST, Asana Inc, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company RDA Financial Network (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Asana Inc, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Meredith Corp, sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RDA Financial Network. As of 2021Q2, RDA Financial Network owns 214 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RDA Financial Network's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rda+financial+network/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RDA Financial Network
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 27,763 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.8%
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 59,240 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,503 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,256 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 32,254 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.23%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

RDA Financial Network initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $68.9 and $73.87, with an estimated average price of $71.89. The stock is now traded at around $72.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)

RDA Financial Network initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $68.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

RDA Financial Network initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $203.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Meredith Corp (MDP)

RDA Financial Network initiated holding in Meredith Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $43.44, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

RDA Financial Network initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $123.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

RDA Financial Network initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $956.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP)

RDA Financial Network added to a holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc by 98.14%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $10.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 50,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

RDA Financial Network added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 79.47%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $128.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

RDA Financial Network added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 25.59%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

RDA Financial Network added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 28.28%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $81.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

RDA Financial Network added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

RDA Financial Network added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $448.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

RDA Financial Network sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.

Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

RDA Financial Network sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.15 and $50.21, with an estimated average price of $50.17.

Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

RDA Financial Network sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37.

Sold Out: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar (DFEB)

RDA Financial Network sold out a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar. The sale prices were between $33.19 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $33.84.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

RDA Financial Network sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51.

Sold Out: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)

RDA Financial Network sold out a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The sale prices were between $29.13 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $30.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of RDA Financial Network. Also check out:

1. RDA Financial Network's Undervalued Stocks
2. RDA Financial Network's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RDA Financial Network's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RDA Financial Network keeps buying
