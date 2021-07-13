RDA Financial Network Buys ISHARES TRUST, Asana Inc, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

- New Purchases: IUSV, ASAN, VV, TSM, MDP, ISRG, FE, OKE, ABT, LQD,
- Added Positions: VTI, DNP, GOOGL, FB, TIP, AMZN, BABA, QYLD, HYT, NVDA, XLK, CMCSA, SOXX, CVS, VHT, UNH, MA, V, FIXD, DG, UBER, EW, TMO, AVGO, AMGN, SHW, PG, LLY, ADBE, LMT, BA, T, DAL, IGIB, FEX, PEP, AOM, AOK, XOM, MOAT, ALGN, MINT, PNQI, NUV, CVX, DBEM, DLS, C, VUG, VNQ, GLD, IOO, XLF, WMT, AEE, FINX, MMM, SPY, GM, PFE, PSP, EPD, SO, CAT, PGR,
- Reduced Positions: RSP, QQQ, VEA, IJR, SPLG, ESGU, AOR, GOVT, VO, DIA, SPIB, IEF, DE, USMV, IVV, SPAB, PFF, IJH, ANTM, SPTM, XLP, NKE, VWO, XSLV, COST, MUB, TGT, BRK.B, VZ, MTUM, ITOT, LIN, SPDW, PGX, ACWI, HEDJ, GBDC, VOO, VER, ACWV, SPHD, VB, TSI, DIS, SBUX, HD, WELL, FVD, MPW, VEU, CORR, DXJ, ATUS, FDN, GSLC, FPF, HYG, FBT, SPTS, GIM, SNA, TSN, IDV, FAST, MMP, UTF,
- Sold Out: BIL, NEAR, IEI, DFEB, EFG, IHI, IGSB, RODM, VLUE, SIZE, FTEC, DVY, SHOO, EFA, ATAX,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 27,763 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.8%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 59,240 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 41,503 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,256 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 32,254 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.23%
RDA Financial Network initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $68.9 and $73.87, with an estimated average price of $71.89. The stock is now traded at around $72.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)
RDA Financial Network initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $68.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
RDA Financial Network initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $203.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Meredith Corp (MDP)
RDA Financial Network initiated holding in Meredith Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $43.44, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
RDA Financial Network initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $123.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
RDA Financial Network initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $956.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 283 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP)
RDA Financial Network added to a holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc by 98.14%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $10.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 50,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
RDA Financial Network added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 79.47%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $128.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
RDA Financial Network added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 25.59%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
RDA Financial Network added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 28.28%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $81.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
RDA Financial Network added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
RDA Financial Network added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $448.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 936 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
RDA Financial Network sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
RDA Financial Network sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.15 and $50.21, with an estimated average price of $50.17.Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
RDA Financial Network sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37.Sold Out: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar (DFEB)
RDA Financial Network sold out a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar. The sale prices were between $33.19 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $33.84.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
RDA Financial Network sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51.Sold Out: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)
RDA Financial Network sold out a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The sale prices were between $29.13 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $30.44.
