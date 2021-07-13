Logo
Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. Buys Capital City Bank Group Inc, Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells BP PLC, Novartis AG, Blackrock Muniyield Investment Quality Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Capital City Bank Group Inc, Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, sells BP PLC, Novartis AG, Blackrock Muniyield Investment Quality Fund, Diageo PLC, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. owns 136 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/murphy%2C+middleton%2C+hinkle+%26+parker%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc.
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 17 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 80,019 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.09%
  3. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 15,368 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  4. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 8,839 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 26,287 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
New Purchase: Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE)

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. initiated holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $15.36. The stock is now traded at around $16.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $24.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $908.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG)

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. added to a holding in Capital City Bank Group Inc by 33.01%. The purchase prices were between $24.9 and $27.19, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $24.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 118,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 37.16%. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $101.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.61%. The purchase prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26. The stock is now traded at around $77.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94.

Sold Out: Blackrock Muniyield Investment Quality Fund (MFT)

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Investment Quality Fund. The sale prices were between $14.5 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $14.58.

Sold Out: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. keeps buying
