First American Bank Buys ServiceNow Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Workday Inc, Sells Merck Inc, Splunk Inc, Pfizer Inc

Dundee, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ServiceNow Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Workday Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Palo Alto Networks Inc, sells Merck Inc, Splunk Inc, Pfizer Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Voya Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First American Bank. As of 2021Q2, First American Bank owns 161 stocks with a total value of $994 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST AMERICAN BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+american+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 694,260 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 199,490 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 334,647 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,547 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,698 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53%

First American Bank initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $71.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First American Bank initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $232.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First American Bank initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $45.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First American Bank initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $157.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First American Bank initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $57.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First American Bank initiated holding in Technip Energies NV. The purchase prices were between $13.22 and $16.19, with an estimated average price of $14.54. The stock is now traded at around $13.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 42,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First American Bank added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 677.63%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $559.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First American Bank added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 93.80%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $118.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 32,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First American Bank added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 485.04%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $388.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First American Bank added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 46.29%. The purchase prices were between $110.03 and $130.03, with an estimated average price of $119.86. The stock is now traded at around $113.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First American Bank added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 29.37%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First American Bank added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 20.68%. The purchase prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $43.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 87,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First American Bank sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

First American Bank sold out a holding in RPM International Inc. The sale prices were between $86.99 and $97.92, with an estimated average price of $93.04.