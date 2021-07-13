Kopion Asset Management, LLC Buys Viasat Inc, Stratasys, II-VI Inc, Sells , BorgWarner Inc, Core Laboratories NV

- New Purchases: VSAT,
- Added Positions: SSYS, IIVI, MGNI, PRO, VRNS, MIXT,
- Reduced Positions: BWA, TNC, FTI, CLB, DXYN,
- Sold Out: RNET,
For the details of Kopion Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kopion+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kopion Asset Management, LLC
- National Instruments Corp (NATI) - 274,841 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
- II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 147,117 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.05%
- Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) - 389,129 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.82%
- Hexcel Corp (HXL) - 159,136 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- Tennant Co (TNC) - 124,453 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.88%
Kopion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Viasat Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.6 and $54.76, with an estimated average price of $49.72. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.17%. The holding were 149,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Stratasys Ltd (SSYS)
Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Stratasys Ltd by 36.82%. The purchase prices were between $18.65 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.86. The stock is now traded at around $21.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 389,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: II-VI Inc (IIVI)
Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 27.05%. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $71.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 147,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 35.96%. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $31.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 165,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (RNET)
Kopion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.52 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $9.
Here is the complete portfolio of Kopion Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Kopion Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kopion Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kopion Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kopion Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment