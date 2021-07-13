Kopion Asset Management, LLC Buys Viasat Inc, Stratasys, II-VI Inc, Sells , BorgWarner Inc, Core Laboratories NV

New Purchases: VSAT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Viasat Inc, Stratasys, II-VI Inc, Magnite Inc, sells , BorgWarner Inc, Core Laboratories NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kopion Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Kopion Asset Management, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

National Instruments Corp (NATI) - 274,841 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 147,117 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.05% Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) - 389,129 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.82% Hexcel Corp (HXL) - 159,136 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% Tennant Co (TNC) - 124,453 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.88%

Kopion Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Viasat Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.6 and $54.76, with an estimated average price of $49.72. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.17%. The holding were 149,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Stratasys Ltd by 36.82%. The purchase prices were between $18.65 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.86. The stock is now traded at around $21.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 389,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 27.05%. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $71.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 147,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 35.96%. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $31.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 165,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kopion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.52 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $9.