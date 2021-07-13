Logo
R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. Buys Alphabet Inc, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells CBRE Group Inc, Tesla Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells CBRE Group Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, R. W. Roge & Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. owns 40 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of R. W. Roge & Company, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/r.+w.+roge+%26+company%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of R. W. Roge & Company, Inc.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 78,873 shares, 19.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%
  2. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 448,081 shares, 19.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 55,215 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
  4. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 133,271 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%
  5. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 252,604 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.91%
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2546.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $301.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 36.59%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3677.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $78.4 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $85.22.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of R. W. Roge & Company, Inc.. Also check out:

1. R. W. Roge & Company, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. R. W. Roge & Company, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. R. W. Roge & Company, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. keeps buying
