R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. Buys Alphabet Inc, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells CBRE Group Inc, Tesla Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells CBRE Group Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, R. W. Roge & Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. owns 40 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 78,873 shares, 19.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 448,081 shares, 19.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 55,215 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 133,271 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 252,604 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.91%

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2546.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $301.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 36.59%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3677.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $78.4 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $85.22.

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.