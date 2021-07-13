Prairiewood Capital, LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Fulgent Genetics Inc, Sells Coherus BioSciences Inc, Medifast Inc, Cactus Inc

New Purchases: FNDC, SHM, FLGT, CTRN, COLL, QDEL, RGR, MD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Fulgent Genetics Inc, Citi Trends Inc, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc, sells Coherus BioSciences Inc, Medifast Inc, Cactus Inc, Ebix Inc, Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prairiewood Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Prairiewood Capital, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 217,808 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.41% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 180,720 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.82% Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 273,348 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25% SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) - 118,793 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC) - 130,446 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. New Position

Prairiewood Capital, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $39.34. The stock is now traded at around $39.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 130,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 9,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.8 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $80.32. The stock is now traded at around $82.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC initiated holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $25.28, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $23.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $89.98, with an estimated average price of $74.76. The stock is now traded at around $80.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC initiated holding in Citi Trends Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.69 and $108.45, with an estimated average price of $91.65. The stock is now traded at around $86.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC added to a holding in Nautilus Inc by 42.52%. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $16.85. The stock is now traded at around $14.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 51,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Coherus BioSciences Inc. The sale prices were between $12.95 and $15.41, with an estimated average price of $14.16.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cactus Inc. The sale prices were between $27.72 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Ebix Inc. The sale prices were between $26.14 and $36.82, with an estimated average price of $30.94.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.