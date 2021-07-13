Prairiewood Capital, LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Fulgent Genetics Inc, Sells Coherus BioSciences Inc, Medifast Inc, Cactus Inc

- New Purchases: FNDC, SHM, FLGT, CTRN, COLL, QDEL, RGR, MD,
- Added Positions: FNDA, FNDX, NLS, PGX, FNDF, PRDO, HEAR, BRMK, FNDE, FOXA, SCHP, ABC, GILD,
- Reduced Positions: MED, VNDA, XRX, BIIB, HRB, MCK, USNA, PHB,
- Sold Out: CHRS, WHD, EBIX, BKNG,
For the details of Prairiewood Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prairiewood+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Prairiewood Capital, LLC
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 217,808 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.41%
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 180,720 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.82%
- Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 273,348 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
- SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) - 118,793 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC) - 130,446 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
Prairiewood Capital, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $39.34. The stock is now traded at around $39.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 130,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)
Prairiewood Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 9,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT)
Prairiewood Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.8 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $80.32. The stock is now traded at around $82.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)
Prairiewood Capital, LLC initiated holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $25.28, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $23.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR)
Prairiewood Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $89.98, with an estimated average price of $74.76. The stock is now traded at around $80.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Citi Trends Inc (CTRN)
Prairiewood Capital, LLC initiated holding in Citi Trends Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.69 and $108.45, with an estimated average price of $91.65. The stock is now traded at around $86.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nautilus Inc (NLS)
Prairiewood Capital, LLC added to a holding in Nautilus Inc by 42.52%. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $16.85. The stock is now traded at around $14.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 51,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Coherus BioSciences Inc (CHRS)
Prairiewood Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Coherus BioSciences Inc. The sale prices were between $12.95 and $15.41, with an estimated average price of $14.16.Sold Out: Cactus Inc (WHD)
Prairiewood Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cactus Inc. The sale prices were between $27.72 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $34.49.Sold Out: Ebix Inc (EBIX)
Prairiewood Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Ebix Inc. The sale prices were between $26.14 and $36.82, with an estimated average price of $30.94.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Prairiewood Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.
