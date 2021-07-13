Logo
SolarWinds to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 3

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL

SolarWinds will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 and its business at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT) on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. A live webcast of the call will be available on the SolarWinds Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.solarwinds.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at (833) 968-2238 and internationally at +1 (825) 312-2061. To access the live call, please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time and enter the conference passcode 7287522 to gain access to the conference call. A replay of the webcast will be available on a temporary basis shortly after the event on the SolarWinds Investor Relations website.

The company will issue its earnings release, highlighting its second quarter of 2021 results at approximately 7:00 a.m. CT (8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT) on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

#SWIfinancials

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (

NYSE:SWI, Financial) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Our products give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK+community, allow us to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

© 2021 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210713006069r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713006069/en/

