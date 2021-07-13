Logo
Hydrofarm Reminds Investors of Redemption of Warrants

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies, today announced that as of July 12, 2021, approximately 2.8 million of its 3.4 million outstanding investor warrants (the “Investor Warrants”) have been exercised. As previously announced on June 21, 2021, the Company provided notice to the holders of its Investor Warrants that their warrants will be redeemed in accordance with the terms of such Investor Warrants. Holders of the Investor Warrants have until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 19, 2021 to exercise their Investor Warrants.

As a courtesy, the Company would like to remind any remaining holders of Investor Warrants that if the remaining approximately 0.6 million Investor Warrants are not exercised by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 19, 2021, the redemption date, the Investor Warrants will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those Investor Warrants will be entitled to receive $0.00033712 per Investor Warrant. Questions concerning redemption and exercise of such Investor Warrants can be directed to Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, our Warrant Agent, at (212) 509-4000 or [email protected] or SternAegis, our Investor Warrant Solicitor, at [email protected]

For additional information related to the redemption of the Investor Warrants, please reference the redemption announcement press release issued by the Company on June 21, 2021.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any offer of any of Hydrofarm’s securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm is a leading distributor and manufacturer of controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies, including high-intensity grow lights, climate control solutions, and growing media, as well as a broad portfolio of innovative and proprietary branded products. For more than 40 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers in the U.S. and Canadian markets make growing easier and more productive. The Company’s mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency and speed in their grow projects. For additional information, please visit: www.hydrofarm.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
Fitzhugh Taylor / ICR
[email protected]

Company Contact:
Jeff Peterson
[email protected]


