Armstrong World Industries to Report Second-Quarter 2021 Results July 27

LANCASTER, Pa., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions, will release its second-quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27 and host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. ET.



Conference call and webcast information as well as the accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page at armstrongceilings.com.

To participate by telephone, please dial:

(877) 312-9198 (U.S./Canada)

(631) 291-4622 (International)

Conference ID: 7468317



News media may listen only.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast on the Investor Relations page of armstrongceilings.com for up to one year after the date of the call.

Contacts

Investors: Theresa Womble, [email protected] or (717) 396-6354

Media: Jennifer Johnson, [email protected] or (866) 321-6677

About Armstrong

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions in the Americas. With $937 million in revenue in 2020, AWI has approximately 2,800 employees and a manufacturing network of 15 facilities, plus six facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture. For more information, visit armstrongceilings.com.

Source: Armstrong World Industries