US Stocks Close Lower Tuesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,888.79 on Tuesday with a loss of 107.39 points or -0.31%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,369.21 for a loss of 15.42 points or -0.35%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,677.65 for a loss of 55.59 points or -0.38%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 17.12 for a gain of 0.95 points or 5.88%.

Tuesday’s market movers

U.S. stocks ended lower Tuesday after indexes reached record levels Monday. An increase in coronavirus cases, partially attributed to new strains spreading in the U.S., caused concerns. Americans have continued to get vaccinated, however Pfizer (PFE) has yet to win support for a booster shot where it has the lead.

In California, the governor ordered bars, indoor dining, movie theaters and wineries to close. In New York, the governor issued an emergency health order which requires more details to be shared from inbound travelers.

On the economic calendar, the Commerce Department released data on the Consumer Price Index.

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.9% in June following an increase of 0.7% and higher than the estimate of 0.4%. Year over year, the Consumer Price Index increased 4.5% following an increase of 3.8% and higher than the estimate of 3.9%.

The Core Consumer Price Index (excluding food and energy) increased 0.9% in June following an increase of 0.6% and higher than the estimate of 0.5%. Year over year, the Core Consumer Price Index increased 5.4% following an increase of 5% and higher than the estimate of 4.9%.

On the earnings calendar, JPMorgan ( JPM, Financial) and Goldman Sachs ( GS, Financial) kicked off the earnings season for the big banks:

JPMorgan: Revenue of $30.5 billion decreased 7.9% year over year and beat estimates by $790 million. Second-quarter GAAP earnings per share of $3.78 beat estimates by 60 cents.

Goldman Sachs: Revenue of $15.39 billion increased 15.7% year over year and beat estimates by $3.22 billion. Second-quarter GAAP earnings of $15.02 per share beat estimates by $5.07.

In other news:

The NFIB Business Optimism Index increased to 102.5 in June from 99.6.

The Treasury held auctions for 52-week bills at a rate of 0.075%, 42-day bills at a rate of 0.045%, and 30-year bonds at a rate of 2.000%

The Treasury released its June Monthly Budget Statement, which showed a deficit of $174 billion following a deficit of $132 billion.

Pepsi ( PEP , Financial) gained 2.31% after reporting its earnings on Tuesday.

Tesla ( TSLA , Financial) down 2.50%.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,238.86 for a loss of 42.96 points or -1.88%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,338.99 for a loss of 26.20 points or -1.92%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,967.47 for a loss of 255.90 points or -1.68%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,020.65 for a loss of 234.38 points or -2.08%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,671.76 for a loss of 41.63 points or -1.53%; the S&P 100 at 2,010.58 for a loss of 2.71 points or -0.13%; the Nasdaq 100 at 14,874.54 for a loss of 3.35 points or -0.022%; the Russell 3000 at 2,596.58 for a loss of 14.69 points or -0.56%; the Russell 1000 at 2,452.80 for a loss of 11.56 points or -0.47%; the Wilshire 5000 at 45,490.52 for a loss of 246.65 points or -0.54%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 828.84 for a loss of 9.82 points or -1.17%.