Tenneco Announces Second Quarter Earnings Date And Conference Call Details

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAKE FOREST, Ill., July 13, 2021

LAKE FOREST, Ill., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) will report its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5, 2021 and host a webcast conference call the same day at 9:30 a.m. ET. The purpose of the call is to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter 2021, as well as to provide other information regarding the company's outlook.

Tenneco_Inc_Logo.jpg

A live "listen only" webcast and presentation materials will be available on the investor section of the company's website at https://investors.tenneco.com. An archive of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after conclusion of the call for one year.

Telephone participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the following link:
https://dpregister.com/sreg/10158015/ea28a7cdc2

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in, using the passcode "Tenneco Inc."
PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE): 1-833-366-1121
PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-412-902-6733

About Tenneco
Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2020 revenues of $15.4 billion and approximately 73,000 team members working at more than 270 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Investors and others should note that Tenneco routinely posts important information on its website and considers the Investor section, www.investors.tenneco.com, a channel of distribution.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

Investor inquiries:
Linae Golla
847-482-5162
[email protected]

Rich Kwas
248-849-1340
[email protected]

Media inquiries:
Bill Dawson
847-482-5807
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG42553&sd=2021-07-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tenneco-announces-second-quarter-earnings-date-and-conference-call-details-301333119.html

SOURCE Tenneco Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG42553&Transmission_Id=202107131820PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG42553&DateId=20210713
