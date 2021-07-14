Logo
Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and Conference Call Date

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following monthly cash distributions for July, August and September 2021 and also announced its plan to report earnings for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.065 per share of common stock for each of July, August and September 2021, payable per the table below.

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

July 23

July 30

$0.065

August 23

August 31

$0.065

September 22

September 30

$0.065

Total for the Quarter:

$0.195

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecapital.com.

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the stock market closes on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its earnings results. Please call (866) 424-3437 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 11, 2021. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13719718.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will be available online at www.gladstonecapital.com. The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website.

If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to [email protected].

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries: Please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com or +1-703-287-5893.

SOURCE: Gladstone Capital Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655348/Gladstone-Capital-Announces-Monthly-Cash-Distributions-for-July-August-and-September-2021-and-Conference-Call-Date

