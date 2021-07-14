Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared cash distributions for the months of July, August and September 2021 and also announced its plan to report earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Cash Distributions:

Common Stock:$0.12515 cash distributionper common share for each of July, August and September 2021, payable per Table 1 below. The Company has paid 198 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, the Company paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly or quarterly common stock distribution since its inception in 2003.

Table 1: Summary of common stock cash distributions:

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

July 23

July 30

$0.12515

August 23

August 31

$0.12515

September 22

September 30

$0.12515

Total for the Quarter:

$0.37545

Senior Common Stock:$0.0875 cash distribution per share of the Company's senior common stock ("Senior Common") for each of July, August and September 2021, payable per Table 2 below. The Company has paid 135 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Senior Common. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Senior Common distribution.

Table 2: Summary of Senior Common cash distributions:

Payable to Holders of Record
During the Month of:

Payment Date

Amount

July

August 6

$0.0875

August

September 3

$0.0875

September

October 6

$0.0875

Total for the Quarter:

$0.2625

Series E Preferred Stock:$0.138021 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.625% Series E Preferred Stock ("Series E Preferred Stock") for each of July, August and September 2021, payable per Table 3 below. The Series E Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODN." The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series E Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 3: Summary of Series E Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

July 23

July 30

$0.138021

August 23

August 31

$0.138021

September 22

September 30

$0.138021

Total for the Quarter:

$0.414063

Series F Preferred Stock:$0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.0% Series F Preferred Stock ("Series F Preferred Stock") for each of July, August and September 2021, payable per Table 4 below. The Series F Preferred Stock is not listed on a national securities exchange. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series F Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 4: Summary of Series F Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

July 28

August 6

$0.125

August 25

September 3

$0.125

September 29

October 6

$0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$0.375

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders and Series F Preferred stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

Series G Preferred Stock:$0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.00% Series G Preferred Stock ("Series G Preferred Stock") for each of July, August and September 2021, payable per Table 5 below. The Series G Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODO." The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series G Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 5: Summary of Series G Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

July 23

July 30

$0.125

August 23

August 31

$0.125

September 22

September 30

$0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$0.375

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the stock market closes on Monday, August 9, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 407-9045 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 17, 2021. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13719720.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will be available online at www.gladstonecommercial.com.

If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to [email protected].

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of March 31, 2021, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 120 properties, located in 27 states, totaling approximately 15.5 million square feet. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecommercial.com.

Source: Gladstone Commercial Corporation

Investor Relations Inquiries : Please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com or +1-703-287-5893.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655369/Gladstone-Commercial-Corporation-Announces-Monthly-Cash-Distributions-for-July-August-and-September-2021-and-Second-Quarter-Ended-June-30-2021-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call-Dates

img.ashx?id=655369

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment