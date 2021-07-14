Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Kansas City Southern (:KSU).



Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company with railroad investments in the United States, Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central United States.

On July 8, 2021, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Biden to Target Railroads, Ocean Shipping in Executive Order.” The article reported, in part, that the Biden administration “will ask the Federal Maritime Commission and the Surface Transportation Board to combat what it calls a pattern of consolidation and aggressive pricing that has made it onerously expensive for American companies to transport goods to market.”

Following this news, Kansas City Southern’s stock price fell $22.46 per share, or 7.87%, to close at $262.79 per share on July 8, 2021.

