KANZHUN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kanzhun Limited, and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kanzhun, Limited (“Kanzhun” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: BZ) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded securities between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 10, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

In June 2021, Kanzhun sold about 48 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) in its initial public offering (the “IPO”) for $19 per share, raising nearly $912 million in new capital.

On July 5, 2021, Kanzhun announced that the Company was subject to a review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”) and that, during the review period, Kanzhun’s “‘BOSS Zhipin’ app is required to suspend new user registration in China.”

On this news, the Company’s ADS price fell $5.79 per ADS, or 15%, to close at $30.52 per ADS on July 6, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Kanzhun would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (the “CAC”); (2) the CAC would require Kanzhun to suspend new user registration on its BOSS Zhipin app; (3) Kanzhun needed to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks; (4) Kanzhun needed to enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Kanzhun shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713006192/en/